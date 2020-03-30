Corona: The ‚panic flu‘ and the Deep State

„I didn’t expect the Deep State here being so deep“ is what many users from Germany or Austria say when they read my blog. To explain some of the international connections and patterns to others I write this article in English; you will find many English quotes and links in my other texts. The deep Deep State has a common goal which is now visible very clear even for those who were not occupied with researching it. Everything is about creating a World Government, some kind of Orwellian superstate with total surveillance. Now there seem to be a renaissance of the nation state but be careful – it should collapse over obligations due to the „panic flu“ and the implemented psyop. You might speak of Socialism, Communism, Bolshewism, Chabad Lubavitch or individuals like Bill Gates or George Soros but don’t get into too many details because now is time to resist. The brainwash is not new, but present everywhere so all of us are affected a little bit; the best way to cope with it is to get your head free and make your own findings which makes you concentrate more on logics than on emotional reactions. They work with scaring you literally to death to stimulate your reptile brain which only knows three different reactions: freeze your body, escape or fight. You as an animal need control over your body not to die of starvation; they tell you this control is in danger unless you hand it over to them in „lockdown“ and surveillance.

I don’t discover patterns just for myself, but on purpose; though this story might help you to learn how to do your own research and use your findings. Luckily everything I did was always very internet-oriented even before we were told to „stay safe – stay at home“. It was nothing I really chose but there was no other way because of huge walls built up against uncovering covert operations and because I didn’t always live in Vienna where you could at least confront some people. If you feel depressed it this situation please listen to Steve Pieczenik who explains how he battled pandemia psyops and that not even PTSD could ever stop him. When I watched it I thought that is a vital point, because all that treasonous „we are protecting you, we just want the best for all of you“ should turn all into snowflakes who never ever take any risk.

Steve Pieczenik

Life is about personal contact, about sunshine, walking barefoot, swimming naked, perhaps getting a cold, experiencing nature, being creative, making up your mind and die when it is time to go. It is not about being obedient sheep exercising social control over each other and cheering Big Brothers‘ new orders. It is no coincidence that in the huge and diverse Qommunity many think „the Elite“ wants to live an eternal life and therefore moves to the dark side; this expresses that some don’t want to accept nothing is forever. Now they share their illusion with us – either we want it or not – because we should be buried alive in our homes (which is reality in some countries „because of Corona“ see Italy). When names like Bill Gates, the Clintons and the Podestas pop up, all were connected to Jeffrey Epstein, but there is more on that. As you know I live in Vienna which is a city of spies since the aftermath of WW II; this means that much is connected via persons and companies here as we could see in the attempt to impeach Donald Trump. The arrows from the Clintons and the Podestas point to former Austrian Chancellor Alfred Gusenbauer (rumours say DOJ has a sealed indictment against him). He lobbyied with the US law firm Skadden, the lobbying company FTI Consulting, the Podesta Group, Paul Manafort and the former heads of state Romano Prodi and Aleksander Kwasniewski (both are said to have former Sowjet bloc intel ties) for the former Ukrainian Government.

Imagine if one man was a puppetmaster for unthinking numbskulls who spout his narratives because their ability to reason is so woefully challenged… pic.twitter.com/vjmiBQEFf9 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 1, 2020

A spiderweb with Soros, the Pope, the Clintons and others

In the last years I tried to find out everything possible on undermining the Defense Ministry when Gusenbauer became Chancellor in 2007; the former campaign manager of the Social Democrats Norbert Darabos was chosen to be minister but should be only a puppet. He was isolated before they invented „Social Distancing“ and could not resist due to total surveillance and threats. Gusenbauer promised at the election in autumn 2006 to get rid of 18 Eurofighter Typhoon jets the former Government procured. But he made a secret deal with EADS (now Airbus Group) to forge negotiations about that and simply to reduce the number, to take older jets and to cancel the orders for self defense and infrared system. Darabos had to take that burden and should now be trialed by the completely corrupt and undermined public prosecutor for Gusenbauers deal. The big and complex puzzle stretching over some countries, years and interests ended in portraying some kind of espionage ring tied to Russia (and the US f.e. via the Democrats) and to China. This was „worth“ threatening somebody like Darabos and harrassing me via virtual stalkers, corrupt Social Democrat henchmen and dumb judges who like to play „small Nazis“. I am on the long list of people Darabos is not allowed to speak to like former ministers or army officers, of course it is in my case more about zero mm distance and no face mask.

“But those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their own conscience” @willchamberlain https://t.co/733pIRFWTg — Yvonne Fear is the Virus (@_YvonneBurton) March 29, 2020

Quite true… Big Brother loves you!

Some weeks I spent more time on puzzling together what forcing illegal mass immigration to Europe in 2015 or Donald Trump vs. Hillary Clinton were really about. In the end all fits very well together, because something I read or heard about or what I have mentioned gives me a clue for moving on with my original puzzle. One of the last non Corona-related articles I wrote was on making a former officer the scapegoat for intense covert Russian influence in Austria. To be fair there is also US and other influence so I began to form „teams“ trying to explain what seems contradictory when I had more and more pieces put together. „Team USA“ seemed to break up the former Austrian Government in May 2019 with the „Ibiza Video“ which was widely reported in international media. Please follow my articles which focus on many strange details and connections, you might use translation tools which are now quite okay. The clip of a few minutes of a secretly recorded tape of several hours smeared the Freedom Party, the partner of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at that time. It is important who was mentioned: the construction company Strabag where oligarch Oleg Deripaska has shares since 2007; Raiffeisen is also a partner and famous for money landering and partnering with oligarch Dmytro Firtash whose extradiction from Austria the DOJ demands. Then tycoon Rene Benko who acquired German warehouses and is now expecting a bail out; and Novomatic, an international gaming company which „pays everyone“ as the former Vice Chancellor Heinz Christian Strache said in Ibiza in 2017. All three, Strabag, Benko, Novomatic are connected to Gusenbauer, the chairman of the board of Strabag, who is also on board at Benkos Signa Holding and „advisor“ to Novomatic. Interestingly only few media mentioned that Strache also spoke about „Austrian oligarch“ Martin Schlaff who once pushed Gusenbauer; he is Chabad and was mistakenly seen as a Stasi spy.

#SheepNoMore

Strache was lured into the trap via a false „niece“ of oligarch Igor Makarow, who had business deals with Firtash but started his career with the help of Chabad Lubavitch in Florida (and there we find ties to Ehud Barak who was tied to Jeffrey Epstein). Benko married in 2010 in a luxury resort in Lech in Vorarlberg, a village now also known for Corona cases among tourists, which belongs to Deripaska. The chairman of the board of Deripaskas Russian Machines, Siegfried Wolf, has the same position at Sberbank Europe, which is also a front of SVR, and was on the board of Strabag at Deripaskas wish. Wolf is some kind of mentor to Benko and was CEO of Magna International, a company where Deripaska invested and which helped EADS to get acquainted with the Russian market. Together with the mother of Sberbank Europe, the Sberbank Magna unsucessfully tried to buy Opel once (in 2014 the Podesta Group was hired by Sberbank against the Sanctions). Sberbank Europe gave Benko a credit for the takeover of online dealers; what a coincidence in the light of the panic flu. There are many connections and names but it should be clear why I had the idea Ibizagate was a warning shot. If you go to international Ibizagate coverage you have everything filtered through many layers because Austrian mainstream is the base; my revelations are completely different.

Is Donald Trump Q?

In May 2019 President Alexander Van der Bellen was not angry about the attack via Germany by publishing the Ibiza clip („Süddeutsche Zeitung“, „Der Spiegel“, both also known for the Panama Papers) but should enforce forming an expert government without backing of Parliament. Of course there were elections in autumn 2019 but the next Government included the Green Party who didn’t achieve 4 % in 2017. So „Team Russia“ reacted in it’s way as the covert and not so covert acting other forces at that point already seemed too weak to change the course of events. Remember Trumps first visit after the inauguration in January 2017 was at the CIA where he promised to built a bigger hall „without columns“, emphasizing that he means exactly what he says (no fifth columns in the CIA no more?). Now Kurz just used the phrase „the calm before the storm“ concerning the panic flu, but it would be too optimistic to see him on the Q train as he has ties to George Soros and Benko. When you take the red pill you make mindblowing discoveries like this one: I could not believe what I saw when I realized that Gusenbauer and President Heinz Fischer (whose successor Van der Bellen somehow had to be) invited Bill Clinton to an AIDS gala on May 24, 2007. This was the first of many times when money was collected in Vienna for the Clinton Foundation but it was also the date when faux Eurofighter negotations began „without“ Gusenbauers knowledge.

No fan of John Podesta

Though all the details made it crystal clear that Darabos was the scapegoat for somebody elses‘ sinister deals a Parliamentary Inquiry in 2017 framed him. Lamestream media over a long period told us Darabos should be the next Governor of Burgenland where he comes from but since Gusenbauer has left the Chancellory in December 2008 another person was chosen: Hans Peter Doskozil, who later was the police chief who in 2015 let masses of illegal migrants cross the Austrian border. With a court filing against Darabos concerning the Eurofighter deal the way was paved for Doskozil who became the Governor of Burgenland in Spring 2019. Before that took place, Doskozil visited Pope Francis in Rome to get his blessings (remember the „Regime Change“ in the Vatican in 2013 with the help of John Podesta, George Soros and others) It is a strange coincidence that now Francis is alone at home at St. Peters‘ Place, no audiences, no public. I am still threatened by the justice system (!!) because I am a dangerous witness who collected the experiences of others with the isolation of Darabos and who wanted to know who is really responsible. You cannot rely on any politician here, on any journalist, on any institution but only on some brave people as the Deep State is really very very deep.

Global vaccine coming. Why does this bother me? Maybe because Bill Gates is proposing placing a microchip in vaccines to track vaccine recipients. https://t.co/RUyIC4iMgA — Kevin Shipp (@Kevin_Shipp) March 30, 2020

On Bill Gates

This should explain to you that in Austria you wake up in a dystopia with complete Corona brainwash because it is simply possible. Perhaps others tried always to explain what lies behind fake news in their countries and feel now that they could have done more. But you talk to this and that person – seems in vain – and then you go to this or that meeting – and again it seems in vain and you can’t do this all time. And now you are not allowed no more to meat others and there are no events so everything seems too late. But is this true? It seems as if we all have big puzzles and realize that they tend to expand on the sidelines, so put f.e. a bit on the WHO, Event 201 at the side where you have the Clintons and Epstein and so forth. Such puzzles are not perfect and never complete as we are not part of any „the“ labelled group whether we came from the left or from the right or wherever from. It is about uniting in exchange of thoughts and pieces and forming another narrative which replaces dependancy on mainstream (which meens more than media: politicians, celebs etc.). Eurofighter as „Team Russia“ and „Team – undermined – USA“ means to explain rivalry on international level, not only between Airbus and Boeing but also China, Russia and the West.

Bankruptcy doesn't destroy economically productive assets — it just removes them from the legal wrapper and management where they're not well used.@Worstall https://t.co/dKQQT09JLh — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 30, 2020

Many will really be bankrupt

We see a quite familiar pattern of disinfo to defend Corona panic with dissidents smeared and censored so they seem inivisible and everbody has the same opinion. Usually covert ops work with very simple messages which are repeated endlessly. You just have to bear in mind that even saying „Corona victims“ is a total lie as you need reference data. We must know how many people die per day or in a season, how many have influenza, how many have the flu without symptoms, how many really are in troubles only due to Corona which is an exception. On the internet there are videos and postings showing empty hospital entrances; this might uncover lies but most clinics try to separate patients „with Corona“; on the other hand there must be a lot of activity when a hospital is at the limits of its capacity. In Italy, where Fascism has returned overnight, the caused panic is the problem which drives many unnecessary to hospitals. In Germany they now make „diagnoses“ via phone when a doctor asks for symptoms. Now more and more realize how much you can manipulate with statistics but this is only part of the problem. Crashing the economy makes so many get the clue that they are the target but they don’t know how to resist and to gather with others is forbidden.

Voice of a dissident

Every time somebody didn’t listen to those wo are awaken means he or she is subject to brainwash, mostly because it is the easier way. Now this blows back heavily because they now are in a world they never imaged could exist. When migrants get privileges in not having to obey draconian rules for „the public“ sooner or later riots and clashes will take place. And what about the super riches sharing on Social Media how priviledged their quarantine is? Not all politicians are corrupt or incompetent as the alleged suicide of Hesses‘ Finance Minister Thomas Schäfer shows. He was on his Twitter account full of energy and optimistic until March 10; then everything was occupied by the panic flu (see the screenshots here). A few days before his death he spoke in Parliament about the enormous costs of all that; it will take generations to recover from the economic shock. When we put the puzzle together we might be astonished that some public figures suddenly express sympathies for China or/and Russia; this is part of the plan while others – let’s hope on the side of resistance too – are still in deep cover.