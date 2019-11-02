Vienna and the Trump Impeachment

The coming Impeachment procedure has more to do with Vienna than you might think. It is no coincidence that the Austrian capital is called the „city of spies“. When we investigate ties of Donald Trump and his associates to Russia and Ukraine, Vienna and several intelligence agencies play a vital role. To make the picture more complex there is also a probable mob aspect and lobbying for Boeing, the rival of European company Airbus. Latest news reveal that the Sowjet born Jewish businessman Lev Parnas met oligarch Dmytro Firtash several times in Vienna last summer; he joked that he was the „best paid interpreter in the world“ and tried to make business deals with Firtash. Parnas was arrested together with Igor Fruman, wo also has Sowjet and Jewish background and met with Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani when they had a one-way ticket from Washington to Vienna. The Department of Justice links Firtash to Russian organized crime (which he of course denies) and fights for his extradiction from Austria. This is based on charges of racketeering and bribery concerning a deal between Boeing and Firtash in 2006 on Indian Titanium mines. Firtash is accused of bribing Indian officials in 2006 with 18,5 Million Dollars to get access to the material which is vital for aerospace industries.

Though the Boeing-India deal where he was the middleman never was realized it sheds light on events in the background. Later on former Austrian Chancellor Alfred Gusenbauer was among those who lobbyied for former Firtash-supported Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and „by chance“ the Austrian Defense Ministry after that fought against Airbus. Not only Paul Manafort, whose ties to Firtash (and Russian-Jewish oligarch Oleg Deripaska) go back several years, was lobbying for Ukraine. On board we find the Podesta Group, a former lobbyist for Boeing, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin and after the Ukrainian regime change for Russian Sberbank. The US law firm Skadden contributed a dossier about Yulia Tymoshenko and the lobbying firm FTI Consulting was involved too. In 2011 Tymoshenko sued Firtash and Manafort in US civil court for a joint 885 Million Dollar real estate project is part of a larger money laundering operation. Gusenbauer formed the „Hapsburg Group“ with former EU Commission President Romano Prodi (who was accused of working for the KGB by Alexander Litvinenko) and former Polish President Aleksander Kwasniewski (who allegedly worked for former Polish secret police).

The US slapped tariffs on the EU, but they've also started talking about Airbus and Boeing – CNBC #PoliticalParties #Trump #POTUS https://t.co/CCaJXqN49g — Presidential News Network (@POTUSNetwork) November 2, 2019

Trump, Boeing and Airbus

Media outlets claim that Gusenbauer and his „Group“ recieved 2 Million Dollar for lobbying in 2012 and 2013. There is rumour there are more sealed indictments after Manafort had been imprisoned and that one affects Gusenbauer. Let’s take a short look at Trump and Boeing: The President boasted that he punishes the EU with tariffs for subsidizing Airbus but this is no fair game as US fighter jets would not be developed without the Pentagon. One article has the title „How Boeing vs. Airbus Became Trump vs. Europe“ and refers to Trumps visit to a Boeing factory where he admired the Dreamliner (Boeing 787): „During a private conversation at the event, Boeing’s chief executive, Dennis A. Muilenburg, talked to Mr. Trump about a long-running trade dispute between the United States and the European Union that had its roots in the pitched rivalry between Boeing and Airbus, according to three people familiar with the meeting, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a delicate matter.“ The fight against Airbus of course began in earlier days as President Bill Clinton in 2000 states that the European company is a danger to US industry.

Video on the large jet duopoly

We know that Muilenburg contributed 1 Million Dollar to the Trump inauguration in January 2017 and that Boeing mnager Patrick Shanahan became Vice Defense Secretary in March 2017 and was Acting Defense Secretary from January to June 2019. At Boeing he was responsible for several programs, among them the 757 and the 787; it was the Dreamliner production where Boeing tried to make a deal with Firtash. Trump didn’t want Shanahan to leave the Department of Defense though he was the reason for Lockheed Martin to sign a Memorandum of Agreement with rival Airbus on bidding with the A330 MRTT for a many Billion Dollar aerial refuelment contract against Boeing. The large jetliner industry is a duopoly between Boeing and Airbus while other companies ceased to exist due to misfortune, mismanagement or a combination of both. That means Airbus is not only a „danger“ to US industry but also to attempts of Russia and China (or China-Russia) to compete in this market. The biggest seller of Boeing, the 737, is based on a model of the 1960s while the A320 – the first fly-by-wire-passenger jet – is one generation younger. Boeing failures with the 737NG and the 737 Max can be explained partly with panic due to the A320’s success.

Trump's deregulation: Miese Boeing-Tricks: Luftfahrtbehörde offenbar vor Lobbyisten eingeknickt 737max disaster https://t.co/i9mgOLSVaq — Solar Life (@SOLARLIFE) October 31, 2019

Tweet on Trump and Boeing

It is interesting to compare some data: The first flight of the A320neo (New Engine Option, not so noisy and using less fuel) was on 25 September, 2014; the fist delivery to Airliners on 25 January 2016. By the end of September 2019 the orders and deliveries range at 6,660 planes; 973 are now in service. The first flight of a 737 Max was on 29 January 2016 and the first delivery was on 22 May 2017. By the end of September 2019 367 were delivered (two of those are total losses) and deliveries and order range at 4,930 jets. Wikipedia notes the status of the planes as „grounded worldwide“. On 22 January 2016 the former police officer Hans Peter Doskozil became Austrian Defense Minister; he is a „Gusenbauer-(straw)man“ who later said his first task (ordered by whom?) was to sue Airbus over a deal on Eurofighter Typhoon made by a former government. He allied with the then Member of Parliament and CIA agent Peter Pilz who was known to „hunt“ the European manufacturer Airbus for years. Doskozil secretly engaged old acquaintances, Skadden and FTI Consulting for a smear campaign including sueing Airbus on 16 February 2017 with fraud allegations. One goal was to target market capitalization of the Boeing rival (the worth of a company consisting of the stock price and the stocks not owned by the company itself).

Austrian corruption prosecutors office in Vienna

Doskozil employees took over Austrian media briefing and coordinated the campaign where FTI cared for international media and market analysts (they in turn are interviewed by media see 737 disaster). When a defense minister, seemingly speaking for a state and its government accuses Airbus of criminal behaviour it has more weight and will instantly spread – this was the plan behind it. Part of the attack against Airbus was another parliamentary inquiry where former Defense Minister Norbert Darabos was identified as the alleged scapegoat for a 2007 settlement with Eurofighter on the jets ordered in 2003. At that point the „city of spies“ aspect is important because Darabos became Minister in 2007 („aginst his will“ as former Chancellor Wolfgang Schüssel said in the inquiry on 20 June 2017). This followed a campaign for the Social Democrats with top candidate Alfred Gusenbauer, Darabos as party manager and former (?) Israeli agents Tal Silberstein and Chaim Sharvit.

Ukraine lobbyist Gusenbauer in 2012

Silbersteins first campaign was in 1999 for Labor leader Ehud Barak in Israel who was the first commander of the Caesarea / Kidon unit of the Mossad. The „Austrian oligarch“ Martin Schlaff gave Barak 600.000 Dollar for his campaign; Schlaff was accused of working for East German Intelligence in embargo deals. Currently the US SEC is investigating Schlaffs Alpha Capital AG. In 1986 he joined the Social Democrats; it is believed that he helped Gusenbauer (wo became head of SPÖ in 2000) to fix the party finances. In 2006 the SPÖ campaigned for „social fighter instead of Eurofighter“ portraying Gusenbauer as „social fighter“ and Schüssel as (cold and technocratic) „Eurofighter“. The methods of Tal Silberstein later where revealed in Botswana (2014), in Romania and partly in Austrian election of 2017. Sharvits efforts to find proof for allegations of Eurofighter bribes in Austria where mentioned only once in an Austrian parliamentary inquiry (in 2019). Rabbi Moishe A. Friedman (now in Antwerp, Belgium) who lived in Vienna for some years in a new book accused Sharvit among others assassinating right wing populist Jörg Haider in 2008.

Patrick Shanahans Gazprom-Shares

The Eurofighter Typhoon had its first flight in 2006 so Austria was among the first countries who ordered the brand new fighter jet. The Schüssel Government refused offers of the US Government (F-16), Vladimir Putin (MiG-29) and Sweden (Saab Gripen). At present Germany is appealing for the approval of the Typhoon for NATO nuclear sharing: „Since 2017, the German government has been actively looking to replace its aging fleet of Panavia Tornado aircraft. The strike aircraft that entered service in the 1970s is now even too old to participate in NATO missions. After eliminating the Lockheed F-35 and the Boeing F-15 SE, the German Ministry of Defense could now be favoring the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet over its homemade fighter jet, the Eurofighter Typhoon. In a scenario reminiscent of the Belgian procurement, external commitments could have been a determining factor. As part of NATO nuclear sharing, participating countries have to operate at least one type of aircraft capable of carrying one of the estimated 190 U.S. B61 nuclear bombs stockpiled on their soil. This agreement negotiated secretly during the Cold War was meant for a quicker response to any nuclear threat coming from Russia. Back in October 2018, it was presented as one of the criteria that oriented the choice of the Belgian authorities to replace the F-16 with the Lockheed Martin F-35 instead of the Eurofighter Typhoon.“ The European Panavia Tornado was in some ways the predecessor of the Typhoon and delevoped as a consequence of severe F-104 (Starfighter) losses; the F-104 was procured because of nuclear sharing.

Gusenbauer campaign in 2006

In 2006 the Austrian Social Democrats won by margin against the Conservatives; the first parliamentary inquiry on the Eurofighter deal was installed with Peter Pilz as chair. Gusenbauer was heavily critized for giving vital ministries to the Conservatives in forming a coalition but required the defense ministry – with the only task to get rid of the Billion Euro purchase of Eurofighter. Darabos refused to be a mere puppet for foreign interests and was sealed off, under threats and total surveillance (and still is as an ex-politician). The chain of command was undermined with the minister as the (only) constitutional commander of the army; so many high ranking officers, politicians, diplomats and others said they the could hardly if ever talk to him. This has the clear traits of an intelligence operation which Austrian intelligence has to be inable to detect (and the justice system to prosecute). But this is only one part of the truth and we have to consider what happened parallel: In 2006 there was a committee created called „Change ’06“ somehow as a mimikry of US Democrats‘ campaigns. Its seat was at the Austrian Israeli Chamber of Commmerce in Vienna and both were chaired by Austrian Jewish lawyer Gabriel Lansky who supported Gusenbauer. Lansky later was lobbying for former Communist countries with Gusenbauer, among them Kazakhstan. After the regime change in Ukraine in 2014 former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov fled to Moscow; he was defended by Lansky while another Gusenbauer partner, lawyer Leo Specht gave advice on premises in Vienna and founded a company (with Gusenbauer ties, of course).

Video from a Lansky event in 2018

In 2007 (Gusenbauer was Chancellor) we read on the website of the Ukrainian Government: „First Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Finance of Ukraine Mykola Azarov met with a member of Observing Council of Austria Kreditanstalt bank, a member of Executive Council of UniCredit group Willi Hemetzberger and Austrian Chancellor Advisor, Leopold Specht.“ Hemetsberger as the correct spelling is was called „the Red Willi“ and is a Gusenbauer associate; his wife has supported Barack Obama. He helped make a deal between Sberbank and Austrian Volksbank whose international daughter is now Sberbank Europe. Leo Specht played a role in the Eurofighter case in 2007 and was the laywer of Tal Silberstein in 2016 when the Gusenbauer business partner sued the Casinos Austria (their lawyer was Lansky). And the name Schlaff is linked with the „Casino Jericho“ adventure in Palestine with Casinos Austria and former Austrian Trade Union Bank BAWAG. In 2006 the real estate company Signa entered the stock market, with Gusenbauer on the board today and a Sberbank credit. A Signa-Skadden-connection was established when the Billion Euro group bought the German warehouse Kaufhof from Canadian Hudson Bay Company. Later it acquired Chrysler Building in New York together with this business partner on several occasions RTR Management. Signa was (is?) connected with the Beny Steinmetz Group, a business associate of Gusenbauer and Silberstein with alleged intelligence ties. When Gusenbauer left office in December 2008, his speaker Robert L. went to Signa; he is a friend of Silberstein since 2002 and cooperated with him in the election campaign 2017 „privately“.

NEW: Trump sides with indicted, allegedly mobbed-up Ukrainian oligarch Dymtro Firtash https://t.co/cSiJ46GXj8 — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) October 29, 2019

Trump and Firtash

In 2007 (with preparations before) Schlaff took over 30% of the shares of the world leader in refractory products RHI (now RHI-Magnesita) where Gusenbauer later served on the board. When the „Gusenbauer man“ Christian Kern (the former head of the Austrian Federal Railways) became Chancellor in 2016 he already had a treaty as the next CEO of RHI for 2 Million Euro a year. The railways once took over the former GDR company Express Interfracht (which operated from Austria) together with their director; and they payed far too much for Hungarian MAV Cargo. Among others via business deals (with Israeli connection probably violating Austrian neutrality) between Kern his wife Eveline, Schlaff and Gusenbauer Austrian Tycoon Hans Peter Haselsteiner is linked to these networks. He is the main sponsor of the liberal party NEOS who in Parlaments promoted the common Eurofighter narrative and took part in the campaign of the Social Democrats with Kern in 2017 (and was „advised“ by Silberstein in 2015). Haselsteiner founded the construction company Strabag SE („Societas Europeae“ /“Societe Europeenne“ like Airbus) where Russian Jewish oligarch Oleg Deripaska acquired shares in 2007. Strabag is partly owned by Raiffeisen, an Austrian Bank notorious for money laundering allegations even by the Austrian Financial Market Authority. It was Raiffeisen which helped Firtash to set up RosUkrEnergo for gas trading with Gazprom over Ukraine. By „chance“ former Conservative Vice Chancellor Josef Pröll is now at Raiffeisen while his former speaker Daniel Kapp makes PR for Firtash and answers to media requests. Lobbying for Ukraine after the 2014 changes is linked to former Vice Chancellor Michael Spindelegger who pushed the career of former Chancellor and 2019 election winner Sebastian Kurz.

To be continued!

PS: Detailed network analysis is found on my blog in German (but with many English language sources). Another Ukraine aspect are the ties of oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky who lives in Tel Aviv and was visited by Parnas and Fruman. He is said to have straw men doing business for him in Austria and is a declared enemy of Firtash. Doskozil bought quite expensive tanks at General Dynamics in 2017 (whose CEO Phebe Novakovic came from the CIA) and helped former Lockheed manager Darell Kindley to start his new business Ace aeronautics (via update for Austrian Black Hawk helicopters produced by now Lockheed-owned Sikorsky).

