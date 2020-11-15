Dear President Trump, please save the Austrian people!

In the last days the MSM claimed that Austria has a world-record high in new infections with the Corona-virus. This is of course based on not really reliable test who only differ between types of viruses. In fact it is „a fake test by a fake doctor“ as a German journalist puts it. Even if it would be about infections it can’t tell us who is really sick; meanwhile we know that most infections pass by without symptoms; it’s a bit like the flu. Nevertheless the Austrian government with Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is fearmongering and excercising more and more pressure on the people and the economy (as in other countries it reveals the alarming level of state corruption). Every day new shocking „revelations“ and announcements by members of the goverment should scare the population almost to death, forbidding them to leave their appartment except for a few reason and avoiding almost any human contact (no good government terrifies the people). The last step of Kurz and his handlers was to tell us that we either get mass tested or quarantined and nobody in Austria seems able to stop this madness; there are some protesters but far too few compared with other countries. But there is hope because the independence of Austria is based on the State Treaty of 1955 where signatory powers like the US guarantee us human rights, personal freedom, democracy, rule of law and independence. With provisions of the State Treaty I make an appeal to President Donald Trump to protect us from a government which clearly acts on behalf of hostile foreign interests undermining not only Austria; there are many ties of the network here to perpetrators in the US.

Dear Mr. President,

in one of your speeches you encouraged your supporters not to be afraid to be labelled as outsiders, but to go their own way no matter what others might think. This is exactly why I address you because you understand what it is to uncover one layer after the other of sabotage, treason, operations against the constitution, against the people going on; it’s always with complicity of the MSM. When the „pandemic“ begun, I instantly thought it might be hybrid warfare given how MSM and many governments tried to intimidate the people, telling them they’d kill their grandparents if meeting them; and all this coordinated as if somebody just had to press one button. Now exactly the same is happening, no matter how much of investigation courageous doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs, independent journalists, some politicians and many others have done and made public via internet. A PsyOp targets the emotions – which are no feelings coming from deep inside yourself – to cut off rational thinking. That is why even clear observations making most of the pandemic mere exaggeration (or swindle) don’t reach those triggered. One example is very much present to you and your supporters, the crowds of Biden supporters after Election Day who voted by mail before November 3rd „because of the virus“. Many still open minded people question the Corona narrative with other examples like crowds are okay at a certain place but not somewhere else or at a specific time but not earlier or later. What the Austrian „government“ does is against the State Treaty from 1955 in which signatory powers like the US guarantee us human rights, democracy, rule of law, independence.

Daily „Kronen Zeitung“ and Kurz in March

Article 6 on Human Rights states:

1. Austria shall take all measures necessary to secure to all persons under Austrian jurisdiction, without distinction as to race, sex, language or religion, the enjoyment of human rights and of the fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression, of press and publication, of religious worship, of political opinion and of public meeting.

2. Austria further undertakes that the laws in force in Austria shall not, either in their content or in their application, discriminate or entail any discrim­ination between persons of Austrian nationality on the ground of their race, sex, language or religion, whether in reference to their persons, property, business, professional or financial interests, status, political or civil rights or any other matter.

Of course there is massive discrimination happening, but of those who don’t follow the Globalist/Socialist/Communist mainstream, and all „fundamental freedoms“ are now stripped away form us. Like in the US and in many other countries deliberate subversion and infiltration took place which still even some intelligence personnel didn’t recognize. I did a lot of research on that connecting the dots also to the Deep State you are fighting against; some of my articles are in English, most are in German. In fact I put many puzzle pieces together and showed that members of government who want to fulfill their duties by constitution are blocked, smeared and set under pressure; most don’t have a clue or willingly follow the instructions of foreign powers which don’t see Austria as independent and sovereign. I reconstructed how Russia – then also linked with China -, which is another signatory power of the Austrian State Treaty, literally knocked out almost every kind of independence and sovereignty in government, administration, army, intelligence, mass media, different organizations etc. Mind the Tweet below that points at a former GRU spy in the defense ministry whose role was constantly downplayed and on the other side should conceal treason in high places from the public (i.e. a limited hangout took place with a trial against him).

Our piece can disclose that retired Austrian colonel Martin Möller is believed to have passed information directly to the elite GRU "Unit 29155", an org. allegedly tasked w destabilising Europe & w foreign ops such as the Salisbury attack on Sergei Skripal https://t.co/G3sA12UIiB — Balazs Csekö (@balazscseko) November 14, 2020

Russian espionage via Austria

Until 2013 Möller worked in the ministry which means he was there when Norbert Darabos was minister and commander of the army from 2007 to 2013. Darabos couldn’t perform as a minister according the constitution but was sealed off, under total surveillance and threatened – and still is, even after he had to leave politics under bogus accusations that should protect former Chancellor Alfred Gusenbauer. Darabos was from 2013 to 2015 SPÖ party manager and Member of Parliament; from 2015 to 2019 he was a Member of the provincial government in Burgenland. In November 2008 a flat was hired for one year in a dilapidated house on a transit road in Burgenland where Governor Hans Niessl drove by each day. It was the „wish“ of Oligarch Oleg Deripaska (who has as you know ties to Christopher Steele with his fake dossier) to hire the flat to pretend that Boris Yeltsins daughter lives there with her daughter and her husband Valentin Yumashev, who was until 2018 Deripaskas father in law. They were never seen there but successfully naturalized in Austria also with the help of the Austro-Canadian car parts manufacturer Magna (where Deripaska – whom the FBI once wanted to engage! – holds shares) and probably Gusenbauer and his lawyer and business partner Leo Specht. One of Spechts clients who is focused on former Soviet Union is Elena Baturina, the female Oligarch who dealt with Hunter Biden. Gusenbauer and Specht were responsible for changing a treaty of 2003 to buy 18 Eurofighter Typhoon for the army into something much worse for us but Darabos had to take responsibility for this.

Picture taken at a protest in front of the Chancellory

MSM used to portray Darabos as the „Crown Prince“ of Niessl but in November 2008 (mind the date!) Hans Peter Doskozil began to work in Niessls‘ office, first responsible for the official cars and their drivers (such a coincidence concerning Deripaska and Yumashev). There has been a warning sent to Austrian interior ministry in 2004 describing the Russian strategy with Oligarchs by the way; a recent article states that Deripaska is followed by GRU agents; I refer to it here. Doskozil later became police director of Burgenland (i.e. he can’t be a crook), then defense minister and in the end Niessls successor. Gusenbauer once lobbyed with the Deripaska-partner Paul Manafort for the Ukrainian government before 2014; he engaged his former Kazakhstan lobbying partners Aleksander Kwasniewski (then on board of Burisma with Hunter Biden) and Romano Prodi. As Doskozil in 2017 attacked Airbus on the Eurofighter purchase of 2003 he engaged lobbying partners of Gusenbauer and Manafort, the law firm Skadden (representing also Signa Holding) and the lobbying firm FTI Consulting. The latter should target the capitalization of Airbus which reminds us of the Russian strategy of „velvet takeover“ which is nothing else than a step by step hostile takeover. Mr. President, it was not easy to puzzle the complex picture of aviation and defense, the interests of Europe, USA, Russia and China in a proper manner together. But in the end I concluded that Doskozil should harm Airbus via instrumentalizing the US justice and that the US accept the duopoly between Boeing and Airbus in civilian aviation but see Airbus Defence and Space still as an opponent. The network of Russian intelligence operations I unveiled was of course not only involved in the „Eurofighter affair“ but also consists of big companies, billionaires who play their roles, high ranking politicians, actually in office or retired but now on a lot of boards etc.

Alfred Gusenbauer, Siegfried Wolf, Dieter Böhmdorfer (c Andreas Tischler)

When the Democrats tried to impeach you, the Ukrainian Oligarch Dmytro Firtash who evades the US Justice Department by staying in Vienna and fighting extradition played a vital role. He is part of that network which is woven of many people being connected with several wires; the illustration above shows what I mean and what this has to do with Chancellor Kurz. We see Gusenbauer, former Magna CEO Siegfried Wolf and the lawyer of Firtash, Dieter Böhmdorfer, among whose clients is Rene Benko who hosted the event the photo was taken on November 13, 2014. Wolf is chairman of the supervisory board of both Deripaskas Russian Machines and Sberbank Europe, which gives credit to Benko (like f.e. Raiffeisen and the Bank of China). Gusenbauer has many „jobs“, among them chairman of the supervisory board of the construction company Strabag (Deripaska and Raifeisen are shareholder). Wolf is some kind of mentor not only for Benko, but also for Kurz, who is a friend of Benko and has said that Gusenbauer is one his advisors. Kurz‘ entourage has further rather creepy aspects like the role of Antonella Mei-Pochtler who was in the global steering team of the Boston Consulting Group and now works in the Chancellory in order to design „Austria’s future“; she left BCC when in 2011 she „discovered“ Kurz and his „potentials“. Mei-Pochtler favours moving towards „the borders of the democratic spectrum“ and announced that everybody will have a Corona App to be totally traceable.

Sebastian Kurz on November 14 th

Looking at scandals like the bankrupcy of Wirecard (or the Commerzialbank in Burgenland) shows how everything and everybody seem connected; it is always the state who has to pay the price with taxpayers‘ money. Another way to weaken the states‘ financial base are privatizations when Russian networks manage them; of course without declaring what they are. Mr. President, I follow the news on election fraud accusations and want to point at another provision of the Austrian State Treaty: „Article 8 Democratic Institutions“ reads as this: „Austria shall have a democratic government based on elections by secret ballot and shall guarantee to all citizens free, equal and universal suffrage as well as the right to be elected to public office without discrimination as to race, sex, language, religion or political opinion.“ There was a debate about Mail-in ballots at the Austrian Presidential Election in 2016; the role of the President is less powerful than yours, but for the agenda of a silent ongoing coup it was important to elect Alexander van der Bellen who was first at SPÖ and then Green MP. Some remarks on his performance ressemble those on Joe Biden; perhaps what happened in Austria was some kind of a blueprint for further attempts of the same group in the background?

„Meet nobody!“ – A critical clip on Kurz who has ties to Soros

And then you must consider that the Treaty forbids every kind of return of National Socialism in whatever disguise or similarity, stating: „Austria shall also continue the efforts to eliminate from Austrian political, economic and cultural life all traces of Nazism, to ensure that the above-men­tioned organizations are not revived in any form, and to prevent all Nazi and militarist activity and propaganda in Austria….“ The networks linked to Biden and Austrian politics can be called Communist, Socialist, Globalist, but many see the agenda of the Worst Economic Forum as Fascist. At least we might agree that Totalitarism has common features meaning oppression and control for the people and few unaccountable deciders. Van der Bellen wished Alma Zadic, a member of Davos‘ Global Shapers, to be the justice minister in the present coalition between Peoples‘ Party and Greens. Zadic is more occupied with internet censorship than defending our basic rights; it must be coincidence that Deripaska uses to visit WEF like Kurz. In Switzerland the people are subdued with Corona laws as well as in Germany; there the „Infections protection law“ should now erase all civil liberties. People in German speaking countries are well connected but nevertheless victims of politics of fear, economic and personal losses and grave restrictions to their usual life. Still many refuse to realize what is going on which makes the 1930s very vivid for us as we can imagine now what was in the end unthinkable from books and witnesses‘ accounts. Often citizens who spent a part of their life in an ex-Soviet state understand very well what is going on and support the resistance (see also this German Youtuber from China). My letter to you, Mr. President, addresses them all and everybody else; Germans may find from their history after WW II another approach like referring to the Austrian State Treaty.

Rudi Anschober on November 14th

Another angle is an agreement between the US army and the Austrian which was signed when State Secretary Mike Pompeo visited Vienna in August 2020. When the army and the defense ministry are undermined it is much more than let’s say the department of education, it is treason committed by those who must realize it but don’t interfere or even actively support it. When as early as January 2007 (Darabos came in office as Gusenbauer became Chancellor) a minister can be sealed off and nothing happens this means that subversive forces could have been stopped then and would have put less people in place elsewhere. At present the Austrian army is no reliable partner for the US due to ongoing treason and refusing to pursue duties laid down in the constitution. As the State Treaty says in Article 7 (excerpt) „Austrian nationals of the Slovene and Croat minorities in Carinthia, Burgenland and Styria shall enjoy the same rights on equal terms as all other Austrian nationals, including the right to their own organizations, meetings and press in their own language.“ there is another point of severe violation. Of course Darabos would have been sealed off, under total surveillance and threatened without beeing a Croat as he simply didn’t want to be a pawn in a „game“ of global domination. Be he is and it is part of his biography and identity; now there is no more Croat in the provincial government, let alone on national level.

Werner Kogler on November 14th

Mr. President, I hardly bear to watch a bit of the embedded videos showing Chancellor Kurz, Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler and Health Minister Rudi Anschober but you and the readers must see them acting, witness their insecurity, realize that they have a bit of hostages (and I’m afraid they wouldn’t even understand my letter). You know that many underestimate your fight against „the swamp“ because they don’t know that behind each door (in the administration f.e.) might be a traitor or just somebody who obeys without much thinking not bothering if the orders he / she accepts are legitimate (what I describe for Austrian defense ministry). Sometimes nothing seems strange until someone has to react, show action, get involved – and then it turns out he / she is not on your side. It is impossible to tell where all people stand who expose them when again „crisis modus“ is played out; some demand open schools (because of working parents and the already devastated economy) when a „hard lockdown“ is announced but almost nobody says stop all that BS. The media which I use to illustrate are well selected as they condemn you and hail Biden which serves for projections of almost everything; he even is a peace President in spe contrary to his past as a warmonger. The „Kronen Zeitung“ (linked with „Heute“) is partly owned by the Signa Holding of Rene Benko (who is seen more like a straw man than a real „real estate tycoon“); Signa always has ads in „Österreich“ which is linked to oe24.tv and a partner of CNN; the editor Wolfgang Fellner fiercly pushes the Corona narrative, is extremely distateful to you and uses to celebrate at Signas‘ Park Hyatt Vienna.

A Tweet of Steffen Seibert – no kidding

Mr. President, when I looked at Twitter (where I am @cw_alexandra) for a last illustration I first thought of one of these videos of the March yesterday. But then I saw this Tweet from Angela Merkels‘ press speaker Steffen Seibert with a clip that is no satire. An old man talks of a fight when he was younger; your first guess might be a war. Then pictures from the past show him just sitting on the couch and doing nothing „because of Corona“ and becoming a hero. We are still in a phase where most people are under full control of the PsyOp – tell them they should jump out of the window „for their health“ and they will do it. The institutions that should recognize asymmetric warfare are the intelligence agencies but they fail to do so or are compromised. With the „fake test by a fake doctor“ (Christian Drosten who didn’t succeed at the Swine flu trying to launch a fake pandemic) people are contributing to their own downfall and „governments“ like that around Kurz play an important role. Mind Kurz & Co. hiding behind plexiglass or maks or Biden using sunglasses to avoid vigilant peoples‘ look into his eyes – while you are without shield or mask speaking from an normal podium. The three examples from government embedded with their yesterday press conference illustrate that they are driven by fear fighting against fake statistics and fake assumptions. They can’t win this battle because elsewhere the assumptions change (as the game makers in the „Hunger Games“ alter weather conditions in the Arena, let it burn or dry out creeks) and they must adopt otherwise they are labelled as losers.

My big puzzle of networks and connections is layed out in my blog; it goes very deep often with ties to the US and many other countries. I’d like to talk with someone of the US Embassy in Vienna and of course about possible protection for us by the State Treaty. I’ll contact the Embassy with this letter.

Yours Faithfully

Alexandra Bader