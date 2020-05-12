What Obamagate means to the world

TrumpMainstream media bash President Donald Trump because he tweets about Obamagate and retweets QAnon followers. This should divert attention from the question what Obamagate is about and if there might be reason to exonerate General Michael Flynn. In reality the whole Russiagate narrative turns into the opposite revealing other collusion with ties to European ties to Russia. After the election campaign 2016 the meme was created „they never thought she could lose“ meaning Hillary Clinton. Then came the „revenge“ of a „shadow president“ Barack Obama who followed Trump’s travels abroad and his political themes. An astroturf „movement“ against Trump was created with money from George Soros and others and the „Women’s March against Washington“ (in many cities in the world), „Muslim Ban protests“ and of course demonstrations on inauguration day itself and afterwards. In autumn 2017 the first cryptic post appeared on message boards, signed with Q. As Q stayed anonymous, users began to call „him“ QAnon and started to research what could be the deeper meaning of „his“ messages. It took not much time until the growing Q community was labelled conspiracy theorists which is now an „argument“ against them in many countries.

Some indeed believe things Q never „said“ but they had to find their own way through a jungle of disinformation in mainstream media; they must learn to put puzzle pieces together. At the moment media try to frame Attorney General Bill Barr by cutting an answer he gave in an interview. He said that history is written by the winner – to help Trump against Obama? – but added that he had to follow the rule of law. Some users speak of a „Clinton Body Count“ with f.e. Seth Rich who worked for the DNC and was killed in 2016; he gave emails to Wikileaks so there was no Russian „DNC hack“ as a source for this leak. Russians – the GRU, the military intelligence – are hacking but they were not responsible for DNC emails at Wikileaks. When the new Austrian government was formed in January the server of the foreign ministry was hacked and the attack lasted for many days.

When Donald Trump tweets …

The government was very cautious in statements not to accuse any other country but rumors pointed at Russia. This might signal that Russia needs hacking or put out a warning or it is disinfo disguising Russian influence on the government. That Vienna seems important was clear when Oligarch Dmytro Firtash residing here since 2014 first offered Trump help in the Democrats‘ impeachment attempt and then smeared him via his henchman Lev Parnas presented as a „key witness„. Parnas was supported by Swiss attorney (of Firtash) Ralph Isenegger who once defended Sergej Michailow, a Russian Mafia don. The DOJ is fighting for Firtash’s extradiction from Austria because of bribery allegations concerning a deal with Boeing in 2006 involving McKinsey. Obamagate means US intelligence agencies used against the rival of Clinton, Donald Trump, wo began to win the Republican nomination: „Immediately after NSA flags were raised March 9th (2016); the same intelligence agencies began using confidential human sources (CHS’s) to run into the Trump campaign. By activating intelligence assets like Joseph Mifsud and Stefan Halper the IC (CIA, FBI) and system users had now created an authorized way to continue the same political surveillance operations.

X22-Report, May 11. 2020

When Donald Trump hired Paul Manafort on March 28, 2016, it was a perfect scenario for those doing the surveillance. Manafort was a known entity to the FBI and was previously under investigation. Paul Manafort’s entry into the Trump orbit was perfect for Glenn Simpson to sell his prior research on Manafort as a Trump-Russia collusion script two weeks later. The shift from ‚unauthorized exploitation of the NSA database‘ to legally authorized exploitation of the NSA database was now in place. This was how they continued the political surveillance. This is the confluence of events that originated ’spygate‘, or what officially blossomed into the FBI investigation known as ‚Crossfire Hurricane‘ on July 31. If the NSA flags were never raised; and if Director Rogers had never initiated the compliance audit; and if the political contractors were never blocked from access to the database; they would never have needed to create a legal back-door, a justification to retain the surveillance. The political operatives/contractors would have just continued the targeted metadata exploitation. Once they created the surveillance door, Fusion-GPS was then needed to get the FBI known commodity of Chris Steele activated as a pipeline. Into that pipeline all system users pushed opposition research.“

Try harder @BILD Die Gesamtzahl an Demonstranten in Deutschland mal schön massiv runtergerechnet…. Das Framing

Demos = Extremisten und Wirrköpfe wird auch nicht mehr funktionieren Wir lassen uns nicht mehr spalten!#QAnon#WWG1WGA pic.twitter.com/vHhCUKF0h2 — EuropeanAnon (@EuropeanAnon) May 12, 2020

Q and worldwide protest

Former MI 6 agent Christopher Steele handled Sergej Skripal(former GRU) among others who later worked for his company Orbis as well as Pablo Miller who recruited Skripal. Steeles fake dossier against Trump for the Clinton campaign on „Russian collusion“ might have covered real collusion by crying „stop the thief“. Keep in mind Obama’s communist ties not only via his childhood mentor Frank Marshall Davis some believe to be his real father. It is interesting that Steele afterwards workedfor Oligarch Oleg Deripaska who invested f.e. in Austrian construction company Strabag and Austro-Canadian car parts manufacturer Magna International. Concerning Foreign Direct Investment by Russia Deripaska was once quoted: „If the state says we must renounce (the company), we shall do so. I do not see myself as separate from the state. I have no other interest.“ It was Magna which sucessfully lobbyied for naturalizing the very influential „Putin adviser“ Valentin Yumashev in Austria in 2009 together with his wife, Boris Yeltsin’s daughter Tatjana and their daughter. It was adviser Yumashev who draw Yeltsin’s attention to young and ambitious Vladimir Putin and then wrote Yeltsin’s retirement speech.

Donald Trump addresses Austria

Is Donald Trump really so fond of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz? The former Magna CEO Siegfried Wolf (also when Magna supported Jumashev’s application for citizenship) is among his supporters and now chairman of the board at Deripaska’s Russian Machines and at Sberbank Europe which is a front of the SVR. Sberbank Europe consists of former Eastern European offices of Austrian Volksbank;the deal was made with adivce from Willi Hemetsberger, whose American wife supported Barack Obama’s election campaign (and who has ties to Gusenbauer). When the „Project Ballhausplatz“ was started to bring Kurz into the chancellery at Ballhausplatz in the heart of Vienna, „Sigi“ Wolf with the remark „Russian Machines“ appeared in a list of wanted sponsors. Immediately before Vice Chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner resigned in May 2017 (and Kurz became head of the Peoples‘ Party in order to suspend the coalition with the Social Democrats) Wolf in an interview „tore the coalition apart„, because it is „time for younger in politics“. Wolf is also tied to young „tycoon“ Rene Benko (Signa Holding) and former chancellor Alfred Gusenbauer who lobbyed for Manafort for the former „Russia friendly“ Ukrainian government. Benko bought the Chrysler Building in New York together with RFR (Michael Fuchs and Clinton supporter Aby Rosen) and will be under US investigation because of his ties to the Beny Steinmetz Group which allegedly cheated Brazilian mining company Vale (and yes, even the name George Soros pops up).

Q in Germany

The tweet above illustrates how disappointed German citizens hope for change via Trump and „Q“; the Q-effect also begins to trend in Austria concerning a government full of Coronoia. But as I show with my research it is always up to the people to stand up for change instead of waiting for a Messiah. The US public is more and more educated to connect the dots correctly in their environment which means actors not only on the political stage they „know“ (not necessary personally). Elsewhere many follow US events via Anons and often develope unrealistic believes like US troops would free Germany from the Merkel government. We must understand this as the government forces total surveillance by introducing an „immunity status pass“ practically overnight, pushing it trough Bundestag on May 14, 2020. This is the typical reaction of politicians with handlers when they are cornered by an awakening public. In recent days a whistleblower from the interior ministry contributed to it who worked in the department for the protection of critical infrastructure. He made his analysis on massive damage done by „Corona measures“ public because he ran against walls of silence within the administration. There is partly awareness as Germany and the EU revise and tighten criteria for Foreign Direct Investment but it doesn’t mean the danger of subversion is addressed.

Q and Obamagate

Even if Q drops are cryptic and no matter who Q is there is some wisdom in many of them. We deal with „infiltration, not invasion“ is a very good example – it means that nobody should await an invasion and that there is a subtle process going on for decades. Germans might research old East German ties of the „elite“ and Austrians should think of their capital Vienna as some kind of bridgehead for espionage, among it Russian. As the saying goes „when the student is ready the teacher appears“ there can be plenty of false and even dangerous moments to realize or to get a glimpse of what is going on behind the scenes. Whether Q is real or mimicking intelligence methods it is true that you can expose some mighty networks only step by step. Raising awareness first catches people by the way they react after being conditioned by MSM; which means they don’t go into details but „feel“ about something, positive or negative. You have to transcend behind being a mere Pawlow’s dog in order to connect dots from a neutral standpoint. The networks active in the US and in Europe and not only there are very dangerous as they get away with very much, including threatening those who want to keep their personal integrity. So the „students“ face them when they are ready to take the risk, when they know their enemy as good as possible.

#OBAMAGATE: @GenFlynn EXONERATED and Obama's role in anti-@realDonaldTrump Sedition RECONFIRMED!

Did WHO lie to Fauci about China #coronavirus emails — @JudicialWatch Sues PLUS Judicial Watch Battle Gavin Newsom Over Taxpayer $$ to Illegal Aliens! BIG: https://t.co/jTVnKEevLr pic.twitter.com/l2cWBg82oY — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 11, 2020

Judicial Watch reveals Obamagate

Q recently mentioned „splinter cells“ to explain the severe effect of a few assets as moles in a complex and big system like an intelligence agency. If you get to the top you don’t need many people because in a hierarchy most obey without ever questioning. It makes no sense f.e. to manipulate or engage hundreds of recruits if you can install an agent as minister or threaten a politician who refuses to cooperate. The latter really happened in Austria when Manafort’s lobbying partner Alfred Gusenbauer (who has Clinton and Podesta ties too) became chancellor in 2007. Former (formally) campaign manager Norbert Darabos became defense minister and was sealed off and under total surveillance because he didn’t want to be a puppet. In the successful election campaign Stanley Greenberg was hired as an adviser who once helped John Podesta to make Bill Clinton president und failed to do so with Hillary. The former (?) Israeli agents Tal Silberstein (who worked with Greenberg until 2006) and Chaim Sharvit supported the Social Democrats‘ campaign which promised „social fighter instead of Eurofighter“. Gusenbauer was portrayed as the „social fighter“ who promised to cancel the treaty to buy Eurofighter Typhoon made by the government of Wolfgang Schüssel.

Hillary Clinton and John Podesta

There might have been some Hegelian dialectic in it, as the Eurofighter history began in the 2000s when Magna with Siegfried Wolf helped EADS (now Airbus Group) to scan the Russian market. In 2002/3 the government decided to buy the new Typhoon instead of F-16 by Lockheed or Saab Gripen, with lots of counter transactions fixed where Magna profited inapropriate. In 2006 Russia founded JSC United Aircraft Corporation by decree of Vladimir Putin; the new company then acquired shares of EADS. So Gusenbauer had to make a deal behind the curtain not to withdraw from the Eurofighter treaty if he beats Schüssel in the election. but first Darabos could announce that the head of the State’s Financial Procurement Wolfgng Peschorn will lead the negotiations on Austria’s side. This undermined Gusenbauer’s deal on fake negotiations with the present rector of the Kepler University in Linz, Meinhard Lukas (then adviser of Eurofighter) and his old friend Helmut Koziol, an expert for civil law who never negotiated, „for“ Austria, aiming at cancelling the treaty. On May 24, 2007 Peschorn was replaced by Koziol which Darabos had to accept as he was and is set under pressure; Gusenbauer claimed in a parliamentary inquiry that he had no clue about a draft for a comparison presented on that date. But on the same day he and President Heinz Fischer were pleased to welcome Bill Clinton at an AIDS gala in Vienna where funds were raised for the Clinton Foundation. If we go forth in time we should mind that with Manafort (the „plant“ in the Trump campaign) not only Gusenbauer, but also Skadden, FTI Consulting and the Podesta Group lobbyed for Ukraine. The law firm Skadden represents Rene Benko and Signa; one of Benkos other attorneys is Dieter Böhmdorfer who helps Dymtro Firtash to fight extradiction. The defense minister of 2016/7 Hans Peter Doskozil launched a campaign against Boeing rival Airbus where he engaged Skadden and FTI Consulting; this „war“ against Airbus consisted of filing a complaint and of going after Darabos for the 2007 comparison (with fewer and partly older Eurofighter jets, not equipped with DASS and FLIR, infrared- and self defense systems).

Divert attention from undermining a country?

The Vienna Criminal Court now closed the case against Airbus while they still investigate if scapegoat Darabos is guilty of breaking the trust with the comparison attribued to him (because of the difference between draft of May 24, 2007 and comparison of June 24, 2007). If you go deeper into the subject – as I did – you find a spider web of networks, people referring to each other, pushing each other, front companies, Russian intelligence and probably money laundering and organized crime. At an exhibition on the history of law I spoke with the preseident of the Vienna Criminal Court, Friedrich Forsthuber about the Eurofighter affair and that Darabos couldn’t rule as the constitution provides; there are lots of witnesses besides myself who were never questioned by the public prosecutor or the police.

An Eurofighter presentation in Austria

This didn’t change but I emailed Forsthuber my last article on this topic and pointed at the Vale case as it is described in the „Financial Times“: „Vale is demanding information from some of the biggest names in the New York property market as it tries to claw back a $500m investment in a failed Guinean iron ore project The move to unearth documents through the US legal system marks the latest development in a long-running dispute between the Brazilian mining company and the family of Beny Steinmetz, an Israeli diamond tycoon. Vale is seeking to serve subpoenas on property moguls Aby Rosen and René Benko, and New York property developer Ziel Feldman, according to court documents seen by the Financial Times. The company alleges $500m ‚fraudulently‘ obtained in 2010 by BSG Resources, the Steinmetz family’s mining business, for an iron ore joint venture in Guinea was subsequently invested in New York property assets. ‚Vale is seeking documents related to real estate transactions between the respondents and the defendants and their parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, beneficiaries, and agents in order to ascertain whether the $500m fraudulently obtained from Vale was used in the purchase, financing, or sale of any of these real estate assets, and where the traceable proceeds of the $500m payment are today,‘ the filing said.“

Eurofighter in Italy

Beny Steinmetz played a vital role when Signa acquired German warehouses but now Galeria Kaufhof Karstadt is in deep financial troubles due to a long phase of „lockdown“. The scheme of the Benkos of this world is to buy together with partners and to resell with great gain; it is a house of cards beginning to fall apart. Alfred Gusenbauer is on Signa’s board and one smaller investor (like Hans Peter Haselsteiner of Strabag); Signa also has ties to Austrian international gaming company Novomatic as well as Gusenbauer. Steinmetz and Silberstein – remember the „political consultant“ and agent – make business with Gusenbauer and both are linked to Signa. I told Forsthuber via email that the US justice system will apply the RICO Act in the Vale case and that it will be very embarrassing for their Austrian counterparts doing not only nothing but covering up a network of undermining states. On the surface Eurofighter is about rivalry between Airbus and Boeing at least in the defense sector but when we dig we find the truth. There are other Clinton/Podesta links as the Podesta Group (now dissolved) lobbyed for Boeíng, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin; all three somehow profited from Doskozil as an Austrian minister (with Gusenbauer in the back). And Podesta lobbyed for Sberbank, while John P. had shares of the Russian energy firm Joule. Gusenbauer hired former heads of State Aleksander Kwasniewski (Poland) and Romano Prodi (Italy) for Ukraine lobbying; both are said to have had ties to communist intelligence / security services. When the Mitrokhin Archive was published it lead to a parliamentary inquiry in Italy as Prodi was accused of being a KGB agent. Gusenbauer – Prodi – Kwasniewski also lobbyed for Kazakhstan whose interests Austrian attorney Gabriel Lansky represents who is also the attorney of the Russian embassy in Vienna.

Obama, Biden and Ukraine

Before that Bill Clinton visited Kazakhstan see Uranium One-Scandal; concerning Kwasniewski we must know he is on the board of directors at Burisma Holding in Ukraine where Hunter Biden was on the board. To no surprise Burisma’s Wikipedia entry also states: „In April 2014, the Serious Fraud Office of the United Kingdom launched a money laundering investigation against Zlochevsky and accounts of Burisma Holdings and its parent Brociti Investments at the London branch of BNP Paribas containing US$23 million were frozen.“ Concerning Signa and RFR Holding Wikipedia states: „Im November erwarb die Signa Prime Selection AG ein Portfolio bestehend aus fünf Immobilien: dem Upper West in Berlin, dem Kaufmannshaus und den Alsterarkaden in Hamburg, der Projektentwicklung Upper Zeil in Frankfurt sowie 50 % RFR Beteiligung des Projekts Karstadt am Münchner Bahnhof. Die weiteren 50 % waren bereits im Besitz der Signa Prime. Das Volumen der Transaktion umfasste rund 1,5 Mrd. Euro und war der größte Immobiliendeal in Deutschland im Jahr 2017. Anfang Dezember wurde das bis dahin von Signa Funds gehaltene Deloitte Headquarter an BNP Paribas Real Estate.“ It is about 2017; Signa and RFR sell and buy in some kind of circle: I sell you something, you buy it, than we buy something together. As Steinmetz RFR was involved in the German retailer deals; and we find French bank BNP Paribas as one of the „lucky“ buyers of real estate. When Signa acquired the „Gänsemarktpassage“ in Hamburg BNP Paridas was taking part as an adviser. In February 2020 BNP Paribas was mentioned in the context of Signa taking over „Sport Scheck“ by online retailer Otto. Is it mere coincidence that Signa got credit by Sberbank Europe for online retailers‘ take over and that we order by internet during a lockdown?

Sebastian Gorka on Obamagate

Not only US mainstream media were agitating for Hillary Clinton and bashing Donald Trump; an international survey pointed out that the bias was nowhere bigger than in Germany. Austrian „journalists“ too sided with Clinton and were deeply disappointed when Trump won the election („they never thought that she could lose“…). One example is the daily „Der Standard“ which has the same address as BNP Paribas in Austria; the house was once owned by Signa and has been sold to Allianz insurance company. When in 2007 were early warning signs of the financial crisis BNP Paribas (who in Austria is connected to the railway company ÖBB and sponsors the Alpine Peace Crossing) stopped its funds investing in US mortgages. By the way the market crash in 2008 was caused by a bubble on the real estate market caused by housing loans without securities ACORN attorney Barack Obama had fought for. Raiffeisen once was a trustee for Dmytro Firtash, holds shares of Strabag and makes deals with BNP Paribas. The international Austrian bank has ties to Sebastian Kurz‘ Volkspartei and to the Austrian-Russian Friendship Society with many politicians and entrepreneurs on its board. The undermining of Austria can be illustrated best with image galleries from Rene Benko’s events were politicians pose like in front of a sponsor wall where Signa Holding is written.

Another Video on Obamagate

If you analyze what is going on behind the scenes familiar patterns will emerge and you ask yourself: where have I seen this before? Two things strike me now: first that Barack Obama contributed to the financial market crash in 2008 and was „rewarded“ with the presidency. Of course this is a bit simplifying but his role at ACORN hardly was a topic. I’m sure most people were aware of it long afterwards if ever and it didn’t challenge his reelection in 2012. It mirrors the expectations of the German, the Austrian and many other governments that the voters will not punish but reward them for the Corona crash. The second thing is Ibizagate, a kompromat that toppled the Austrian coalition government between Peoples‘ Party and Freedom Party one year ago. The video secretly recorded in Ibiza in Summer 2017 was published with worldwide attention in some compromising excerpts which should portray Vice Chancellor Heinz Christian Strache as being bought by the Russians. The similarity to Russiagate against Trump is striking as the real iceberg of Russian collusion is covered other plenty of media attention for just a few minutes of seven hours talk with a fake „Oligarch’s niece“ (interesting that the conspirators chose Igor Makarow as the alleged uncle – cui bono?).