Why Spygate is so important

While nearly the whole world is held hostage in the plandemic other events have far less public attention. But there are connections, especially if we take a closer look at new Russiagate developments. US intelligence agencies were deliberately misled by the Steele dossier against Donald Trump during the Obama administration. Immediately after his inauguration Trump visited the CIA making cryptic remarks on building a hall without (fifth) columns. It is far more than an ongoing conflict between Democrats and Republicans visible also in the „Corona crisis“ because this is about treason and deception. And about networks involved which have much to do with the plandemic and with international politics. It gets very interesting here in the „Tablet Magazine“: „Christopher Steele, the former British spy whose memos regarding the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia are referred to as the Steele dossier, reached out to Sen. Mark Warner, the ranking Democratic member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, through a Russian-linked Washington, D.C., lobbyist named Adam Waldman. Among Waldman’s clients is Oleg Deripaska, a Russian aluminum magnate with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.“

In 2009 Waldman filed papers with the Department of Justice under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) to register himself as an agent for Deripaska to provide “legal advice on issues involving his U.S. visa as well as commercial transactions” for $ 40.000 per month. One year later he registered as an agent additionally for Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, “gathering information and providing advice and analysis as it relates to the U.S. policy towards the visa status of Oleg Deripaska,” which included meetings with policymakers. From Waldmans FARA filings we can estimate that he got at least $ 2.36 million from Deripaska. One might ask why Deripaska is so important for Russia but Oligarchs are about Foreign Direct Investment. Alexander Lebedev quotes Deripaska in his book „Hunt the Banker. Confessions of an Ex-Oligarch“: „Oleg Deripaska, the owner of Rusal aluminium, very succinctly articulated the Russian oligarch’s credo in a 2007 interview with the Financial Times. ‘If the state says we must renounce (the company), we shall do so. I do not see myself as separate from the state. I have no other interest.’“

FARRELL: FBI IG Redactions Should Have Been The Headlines https://t.co/cElHZtgeYJ via @dailycaller — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 17, 2020

Tom Fitton (Judicial Watch) on Twitter

So what was the Russian state interest concerning Steele and Manafort? „Tablet“ wrote in February 2018: „In January, Deripaska filed a lawsuit against Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign-convention manager—the latest chapter in an ongoing nine-year business dispute between the two men, in which Deripaska has alleged that Manafort failed to properly account for more than $20 million in investments and fees from a 2008 business deal between the two men. In 2014, Deripaska took legal action against Manafort in the Cayman Islands. Manafort’s work on behalf of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych was underscored in the Steele dossier, which alleged that Manafort had partnered in a money-laundering operation with Yanukovych. In October, special counsel Robert Mueller indicted Manafort on several counts, including a conspiracy to launder millions of dollars in payment from political parties and officials in Ukraine.“ It was then no surprise that the Democrats failed to successfully impeach President Trump a few weeks ago because of their own „Russian collusion“. Manaforts Ukraine Lobbying had interesting participants: former Austrian Chancellor Alfred Gusenbauer, former Prime Ministers Aleksander Kwasniewski (Poland, on Burisma board now) and Romano Prodi (Italy), the Podesta Group, the law firm Skadden, the lobbying firm FTI Consulting and others.

Robert F Kennedy JR, re new vaccine from #BillGates:

"Tony Fauci, at Bill Gates direction, just said, 'Let's waive the animal study.' Which to me is just… murder! They're giving this directly to human beings in Seattle, Washington!"https://t.co/FZE2LFzDUx@Thomas1774Paine — Amazing Polly (@99freemind) April 17, 2020

Robert F. Kennedy Jr vs. Anthony Fauci

As far as Waldman’s lobbying in the US is concerned, Deripaska first was denied a business visa; in 2011 Russia issued a diplomatic passport for him. We can connect Deripaska to Manaforts lobbying not only because they were business partners. Deripaska acquired in 2007 shares of the Austrian construction company Strabag where Gusenbauer is chairman of the board since 2010. Also in 2007 Deripaska became shareholder of Austro-Canadian car parts manufacturer Magna International where Siegfried Wolf was CEO. Wolf is now chairman of the board at Deripaska’s JSC Russian Machines and at Sberbank Europe which serves as a front of SVR. When the young real estate tycoon Rene Benko married in 2010 the wedding took place at Deripaska’s luxury resort Aurelio in Lech am Arlberg in Austria (after that Benko adapted an old house as a luxury chalet in Lech). Benko gets credit by Sberbank Europe, Bank of China, Raiffeisen (once helped Firtash as a treasurer) and others to buy retailers and real estate. Again Gusenbauer is „on board“ at Benkos Signa Holding; among those investing we find the founder of Strabag, billionaire Hans Peter Haselsteiner and Johann Graf, the founder of the international gaming company Novomatic. It seems like a wheel spinning around itself endlessly if you go into details and see who is cooperating with whom in which context. This includes young Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz with autocratic tendencies who is linked to Benko and Gusenbauer. And mind that the Podesta Group lobbyed for Sberbank because of the sanctions against Russia and John P. invested in a Russian energy company (Joule) with a Sberbank representative on board. A Croatian tycoon got rich by acquiring retailers but in the end he went bankrupt and Sberbank and VBT Bank (also Russian) own a considerable amount of shares; this is a pattern visible in CEE.

Joe Biden spent 44 years in Washington standing up FOR China. pic.twitter.com/vTjhKPK2ZA — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) April 17, 2020

Joe Biden and China

When EADS (today Airbus Defence and Space) was interested in the Russian market, Magna International (CEO: Wolf) helped them to scan it. Later on Austria decided to buy Eurofighter Typhoon instead of F-16 by Lockheed or Gripen by Saab which were also offered to the government in the 2000’s (Putin in vain offered MiG-29 in 2001). Gusenbauers election campaign in 2006 succeeded because he promised the people to cancel the „expensive“ Eurofighter order; indeed he had made a secret deal with EADS where Russia acquired shares in 2006 via United Aircraft Corporation (established in 2006 by a Putin decret). The general public was completely betrayed because over the years false narratives veiled the truth about gradually undermining Austrian society in connection with espionage. This parallels the development in other countries where nobody nowadays seems left in responsible position (and think of moles in the CIA so there are no counteractions). In September 2018 the „New York Times“ wrote: „In the estimation of American officials, Oleg V. Deripaska, a Russian oligarch with close ties to the Kremlin, has faced credible accusations of extortion, bribery and even murder. They also thought he might make a good source. Between 2014 and 2016, the F.B.I. and the Justice Department unsuccessfully tried to turn Mr. Deripaska into an informant. They signaled that they might provide help with his trouble in getting visas for the United States or even explore other steps to address his legal problems. In exchange, they were hoping for information on Russian organized crime and, later, on possible Russian aid to President Trump’s 2016 campaign, according to current and former officials and associates of Mr. Deripaska.“

Ames received payments from the KGB that totaled $2.5 million, making him one of the highest paid American spies. The KGB kept another $2.1 million earmarked for him in a Moscow bank. In 1994, Ames was arrested by the FBI, pleaded guilty and was later sentenced to life in prison. pic.twitter.com/8g1VAcDkTz — NCSC (@NCSCgov) April 16, 2020

Remember when Aldrich Ames went to the Soviets

What if there was already a secret co-operation? In 2019 Deripaska revealed that he has hired former MI 6-spy Christopher Steele for a „research project“: „Russian aluminum magnate with close ties to Vladimir Putin said he hired Trump dossier author Christopher Steele to work on a research project related to a legal battle in London. Oleg Deripaska told TheHill.TV that his attorneys hired Steele on retainer for the work. ‚It was a research project to support one of the cases against me in London. My understanding [is] that lawyers trust him for some reason, and he was for quite [sic] time on retainer,‘ Deripaska told Hill opinion contributor John Solomon in the interview, published Tuesday.“ At that time Deripaska faced visa restrictions in the US: „In addition to the research project, Steele also lobbied Justice Department official Bruce Ohr to help Deripaska with issues related to his visa. Deripaska indicated in his interview that Steele and Ohr introduced him to other Justice Department officials.“ The networks Deripaska belongs to also via Austria I have described in some articles; they include another oligarch, the Ukrainian Dymtro Firtash who first wanted to „help“ Trump against accusations and then smeared him via the proxy Lev Parnas.

Deripaska interviewed in 2019

The DOJ wants his extradition from Austria because of bribery charges in a deal with Boeing in 2006 over access to Indian titanium mines.In 2007 (see Deripaska’s engagement) Firtash began to move companies to Vienna; his lawyer Dieter Böhmdorfer has Rene Benko among his clients; Firtash is connected to Manafort and has supported pro-Russian Ukrainian politicians. For many Americans it was a completely new perspective that CIA and FBI didn’t protect the presidential candidate and then President Trump but worked against him – for whom? Only for the Democratic elite? It is interesting that ex-CIA chief John Brennan was recruited by Aldrich Ames who was arrested in 1994 as a Russian mole in the agency. CIA Director James Woolsey, who was stationed in Vienna before, had to resign over it. In the commentary „John Brennan and the Destruction of America’s Intelligence Service“ questions are asked as Brennan was attacking General Michael Flynn as well es President Trump for „Russian collusion“: „Was Brennan planted as a sleeper for the Communists in our CIA? Was he recruited by Muslim radicals while in Egypt? Is his wealth the result of ill-gotten gain? Fact checkers will tell you there is no evidence of any of these things. Without an investigation, we will never know. Many will not tolerate an investigation because they are afraid of what it might reveal.“

2/4 Circle of Treason: CIA Traitor Aldrich Ames and the Men He Betrayed, by Sandra V. Grimes and … https://t.co/Tu5lhfu8ne via @Audioboom — John Batchelor (@batchelorshow) April 14, 2020

How Aldrich Ames lost his cover

When Donald Trump was meeting Vladimir Putin in 2018, media and Democrats tried to claim this „proves“ Trump is a Russian spy. But they might have been afraid of informations „showing that former Obama-Clinton CIA Director John Brennan has been an intelligence asset for both Soviet Communist and Russian Federation intelligence agencies for over 40 years“. Then Brennan is only one example of a long term strategy that pays off in the end: „According to this report, in 1976, Oleg Erovinkin completed his studies at the Committee for State Security (KGB) Dzerzhinsky Higher School, with his immediately afterwards being ‚infiltrated‘ into the US—and whose state duty assignment was to ‚kompromat‘ for intelligence purposes young American collage students working for the Communist Party USA presidential candidate Gus Hall. That was part of the KGB’s multi-decade effort to complete the communist takeover of the Democratic Party—that proved successful when the Communist Party USA quit running their own US presidential candidates with their, instead, only endorsing Democratic Party ones. That began with their endorsing Michael Dukakis, in 1988, and thereafter continuing to only endorse Democratic Party presidential candidates to this very day—thus fulfilling the 1944 edict of Norman Thomas, the six-time Socialist Party candidate for US President, who predicted to his fellow communists in the US: ‚The American people will never knowingly adopt socialism.

Obama chose the Secret Service code name „renegade“

But, under the name of *liberalism*‘, they will adopt every fragment of the socialist program, until one day America will be a socialist nation, without knowing how it happened.'“ Then it was no longer necessary to run a candidate for the Socialist Party because the Democrats adopted their platform. Keep in mind that Epstein was also part of a „kompromat“-strategy as his „madam“ Ghislaine Maxwell was probably in the footsteps of her father Robert, a triple agent (KGB, Mossad, MI 6). A step by step undermining of political parties can be witnessed in other countries too; some aspects are hidden in plain sight when Social Democratic leaders openly admit that their goal is Socialism and they are in a party where they should make career what was impossible in the Communist Party. The former Austrian President Heinz Fischer, who honored Marina Abramovic in 2008 and supported Gusenbauer, had two mentors: the Justice Minister Christian Broda, a Socialist, whose Brother Engelbert was a nuclear scientist spying for the Soviet Union, he was recruited by the NKWD. The other was Karl Waldbrunner, who worked for the Stalin regime from 1932 to 1937 and learned in Moscow how to nationalize the industry – know how which was needed after 1945. It might be a bit easier to gradually hijack a leftist party but there are Conservatives steered into a complete different direction from their traditional values and beliefs. Best or worst example is the CDU with Angela Merkel who was raised in Eastern Germany; in Austria many people realize that the ÖVP with Sebastian Kurz has been taken over too. Among Kurz‘ advisors is Gusenbauer, who lobbyed not only for Ukraine but also for Kazakhstan; this is one starting point of the Chinese Road and Belt Initiative (new Silk Road) – before Gusenbauer Bill Clinton visited Kazakhstan see Uranium One. Gusenbauers Ukraine lobbying partner Prodi and Kwasniewski joined him before concerning Kazakhstan; to connect the dots wemust mention Kwasnieswki and Burisma, where Hunter Biden was on board; Joe Biden gets in troubles because of his son’s involvement in a Chinese joint venture.

Als die #InterNazis die #NGOs für ihre Zwecke entdeckten.#BrockChisholm war der erste der Ersten bei der #WHO. Mit diesen typischen Sagern, geprägt v.d.#FrankfurterSchule & ihrem Kulturmarxismus & den üblichen Welteroberungsphantasien… https://t.co/tOSy5ojAZV — 🇦🇹 FS3 🇭🇺 (@FarSight3) April 17, 2020

The WHO was a globalist project from the beginning

Was Brennan willing to cooperate by „kompromat“? In 1976 he endorsed Communist Party Presidential Candidate Gus Hall and in 1980 he entered the CIA and worked for President Jimmy Carter. From 1996 on he briefed President Bill Clinton and in March 2013 Barack Obama installed him as CIA director. Obamas career network combines Communists, former Weathermen and Muslim /Muslim Brotherhood activists; he and his mother were members of the Subud Muslim minority in Indonesia. What was the fight against Trump with the help of mainstream media really about – a coup towards „Socialist market economy“ like China? Is the plandemic panic just the biggest false flag in history to hit all countries worldwide, to lock the people away and to ruin the economy? Such questions are the reason why I’m very sceptical about the believe of some „Anons“ that Trump „and the Patriots“ frees masses of child trafficking victims / sex slaves. There are not only many ways how „kompromat“ works; some folks don’t need much persuasion to be a renegade or don’t even realize what they are used for. The KGB used to differ between three kind of assets: the main agent – osnovoj agent -, which was carefully recruited to climb up the ladder in a foreign country; the trustworthy (wealthy) supporter (doverennoje litso) who was fully aware of what he is doing, gave a platform and had tips for possible new assets, and the useful idiot (tjomanja verbovka) who didn’t have a clue what he supported. How could you attempt to gain control over the whole world? You undermine countries and institutions, step by step, with patience, with some blowbacks, with the need to neutralize those who are getting a clue and are influential.

Muss man sich auf der Zunge zergehen lassen…

Die @Gruene_Austria, die früher gegen #Kurz auf der Straße demonstrierten u #Faschismus vorwarfen sind die Wegbereiter für die #ÖVP Absolute!🙈

Die #SPÖ muss endlich die #Rendi Befragung veröffentlichen u #Dosko übernehmen lassen https://t.co/SWt5qEzCkf — AlexDonQuijote #TeamDahamBleiben #Prolet (@quijote324) April 18, 2020

High government approval rates are among the anomalies…

And then you need a cathalysmic event as a trigger spreading fear; because politics and media have been turned around nobody would refuse to play his or her role. How such a shock strategy works can be witnessed in everyday – now completely changed – life: people out in the streets with masks, who must be weared in shops and public transport. To buy only necessary things reduces the rage in those who don’t want to be muzzled. In many shops it is like in real Socialism, waiting to enter, waiting to pay, being ordered to move here or there, to do this or that. Perhaps this should prepare for the time you get the clue that there is no restarting the economy. In Vienna many shops don’t open although they are now allowed to do so; they expect very limited interest in shopping under these conditions. Or they try it for a few hours a day wondering if anybody will come; restaurants are still closed and will not be allowed to have open past 6 p.m., nobody should stay longer after finishing the meal. What sounds quite bizarre is the end of a political system and a way of life which were deliberately subverted. But let’s not be too pessimistic as some think Chaos Magick contributed to Donald Trump’s win; this is about memes and meme wars and can apply to resistance against the coup and the fearmongering. A typical example is the creativity of users with „create your avatar“ in #TeamJoe (Biden); and don’t forget all the occult symbolism.

My God… HRC w/ Marina Ambramovich. First pic of them together? (Also Jeff Koons, ugh)https://t.co/yFfXroiMyO Anon find pic.twitter.com/jyX6E9p5SC — l E T 17 (@Inevitable_ET) April 18, 2020

Hillarx Clinton and artists

Before QAnon made his first virtual appearance in 2017 people talked about the Clinton body count; here is a newer example. Q now points at the beginning of the American Revolution on 19 April 1775. While the Q community is under attack especially in Germany some users argue very reasonable see f.e. Praying Medic. He discusses the importance of Spygate and believes that Q is (partly) located in the NSA, which seems plausible as Q calls the CIA „clowns in America“. This is more than rivalry between agencies as the NSA was – in its view – heavily damaged by Edward Snowden (with exile in – Russia) in 2013. Of course Q is a PsyOp and it is possible that many „Anons“ misinterpret cryptic postings which refer to older posts and have more than double meaning. Perhaps it should mimic the way intelligence analysis works: You go back in time to find more puzzle pieces and you have to occupy yourself with different topics in order to understand what is going on. The Adrenochrome- and save the children-interpretation is for the masses unlike on the other side the plandemic panic which also cuts out rational thinking. What might be really going on is a final blow against a very high degree of deception affecting all parts of society in many countries.