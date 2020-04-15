After the Plandemic: Will Symbolism be their Downfall?

Are these the days when the people win over the Deep State or is the New World Order completed without any hope for us? When governments and media seem fabricated and designed at one common source it seems naive to fall for „hopium“. But what if Donald Trump stands up against the globalists but has to move step by step, playing 5 D chess? It is possible because for example firing somebody at the false point weakens you; there is no choice than hiding some of your goals. And there is another reason because Trump is supported by Q which means a growing community that is under attack now. Typically others joke about „how easily people are manipulated“ though they themselves are a good example. There are trolls among them (inevitable – there is no membership) but many are just connecting dots and seem to have a big heart. They stand up against evil networks which also have something to do with the plandemic. Within three days about 5 million people watched the documentary „Out of Shadows“ on fake news, Hollywood, Mind Control, pedophilia and Satanism. The former stuntman Mike Smith shows us how he took first everything for granted and then had time to do some research after he was injured. He encourages us to do our own work and it is not very hard to find pieces we can put together.

In the documentary Marina Abramovic is shown who „trained“ Lady Gaga; Gaga now raises funds for people hit by the plandemic and attented a WHO press conference. Abramovic is starring in a new Microsoft commercial which is now „private“ because of 99 % negative comments. Of course Microsoft did it on purpose, and we can follow Abramovic into the rabbit hole – she was connected to the Ordo Templi Orientis when she lived in Serbia. Michael Bertigaux (a Canadian Communist living in Yugoslavia) from the O.T.O. Antiqua called „Satanic artwork“ therapeutic for artists who have been „brainwashed“ by a puritanical version of Christian ethics. And then there was the clinical psychologist Zivorad Mihajlovic-Slavinski who began focussing on the occult (and on esoteric) in the 1970s and founded the Psychotronics Association which made him some kind of spiritual pionieer in Yugoslavia. Slavinski was active in the O.T.O. Antiqua and joined Kenneth Angers Typhonian O.T.O. in the 1990s; Anger is known for films like „Lucifer Rising“ which refers to ancient gods and goddesses (but also for „Hollywood Babylon“ or „Rabbit’s Moon“). Anger (who recieved grants from the Ford Foundation once) and his friend Alfred Kinsey were fascinated by Aleister Crowley and visited the remains of Thelema Abbey in Sicily; Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin who participated in „Lucifer Rising“ bought Crowleys rather creepy Boleskin House in Scotland. „Lucifer Rising“ refers to Crowley predicting a new Aeon, that of Horus whose eye symbolism can be seen f.e. in Kate Perrys clip „Dark Horse“. Anton Szandor LaVey, the founder of the Church of Satan, was present in „Lucifer Rising“ together with his daughter. As Mike Smith explains in „Out of Shadows“ the occult and the manipulation of the masses have often roots in military and intelligence. See f.e. the „Temple of Set“ founded by Michael Aquino, the „second beast 666 after Crowley“, which was established after a conflict with LaVey. Aquinos background is psychological warfare as a military intelligence officer.

Out of Shadows

Smith shows film scenes with Aquino and a SS knife as an important treasure for him: „He was fascinated with the connections between occultism and Nazism, resulting in some accusations that he was sympathetic to Nazi ideology. In 1983, he performed a solitary rite at Walhalla, the subterranean section of the Wewelsburg castle in Germany that was utilised as a ceremonial space by the Schutzstaffel’s Ahnenerbe group during the Nazi period. This resulted in his formation of the Order of the Trapezoid, a Setian group whose members understood themselves as a chivalric order of knights. From 1987 through to 1995, the Grand Master of the Order of the Trapezoid was Edred Thorsson, who had joined the Temple of Set in 1984 and risen to the Fifth Degree in 1990. Thorsson exerted a ‚discernible influence‘ over the Setian community through his books, in which he combined aspects of Satanic philosophy with the modern Pagan religion of Heathenry. In 1980 he founded the Texas-based Rune-Gild, which shared many of the Temple’s key philosophical tenets but with a focus on the study of runes and their applications in magical practice.“ Not-so-occult are the reasons for US intelligences‘ connection to the Nazis as with „Operation Paperclip“ not only rocket scientists and biowarfare experts were transferred to the US. The tragic death of the american scientist John Whiteside Parsons by an explosion in 1952 draws our attention again to the occult as Crowley himself made him the potential successor at the O.T.O in the 1940s when he founded Jet Propulsion Laboratories.

Brand new commercial for Microsoft….ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME WITH THIS SHIT…what timeline are we even fucking in right now.#spiritcooking pic.twitter.com/qS6H4ctcyh — Pat McGroin (@PhilMcCrotch4) April 12, 2020

Abramovic and the Microsoft commercial

His widow Majorie Cameron who volunteered for the Navy in WW II was also involved in Thelema and later on in Kenneth Angers projects: „In December 1952 Cameron moved to a derelict ranch in Beaumont, California, about 90 miles (140 km) from Redondo Beach. With the aid of Druks and Paul Mathison, she gathered a loose clique of magical practitioners around herself which she called ‚The Children‘. Intentionally comprising members from various races, she oversaw a range of sex magic rituals with the intent of creating a breed of mixed-race ‚moonchildren‘ who would be devoted to Horus. She became pregnant as a result of these rites, and termed her forthcoming child ‚the Wormwood Star‘, although the pregnancy ended in miscarriage.“ Mike Smith says he travelled many times through Laurel Canyon near L.A. and was astonished to discover a secret Airforce lab with a film studio and the strange background of flower power and rock music. David McGowan (now deceased) who did a lot of research once explained in an interview: „Very convinced. It’s been a long journey and virtually everything I have discovered – including the military/intelligence family backgrounds of so many of those on the scene, both among the musicians and among their actor counterparts; the existence of a covert military facility right in the heart of the canyon; the prior connections among many of the most prominent stars; the fact that some of the guiding lights behind both the Rand Corporation and the Project for a New American Century were hanging out there at the time, as were the future governor and lieutenant governor of California, and, by some reports, J. Edgar Hoover and various other unnamed politicos and law enforcement personnel; and the uncanny number of violent deaths connected to the scene – all tend to indicate that the 1960s counterculture was an intelligence operation.“

David McGowan and Laurel Canyon

Smith just pointed at two Laurel Canyon rockstars with military and intelligence background: Jim Morrison, whose father was the commander of navel fleet involved in the staged Gulf of Tonkin incident which lead to Vietnam War and Frank Zappa with a father in the defense industry. The counter culture in fact was a counterintelligence operation to distract and subvert the beginning protest against the Vietnam War. And mind the dissemination of various kinds of drugs which the CIA tested before in mind control experiments. You don’t need more to manipulate the „sheep“ who are brainwashed today more than ever. Think of all these „Hollywood stars“ visiting politicians and first telling you to vote for Hillary Clinton, then to protest against Donald Trump, to open borders and now to stay at home. One of many Q posts turning into hashtags is #SymbolismWillBeTheirDownfall – you can witness it everywhere and you watch how first quite natural women but also men changed dramatically. The explanation has much more to do with manipulative techniques including „harmless“ success and invitations everywhere (this pulls the strings of others too like politicians or journalists) than with the big Adrenochrome conspiracy. I think abuse of power (often by those who have been abused in some way or the other from early on) creates bizarre appearance and strange statements. There is pedophilia, violence, corruption, money laundering, espionage and much more out there and it flourishes if perpetrators are „too big for jail“.

Secret Airforce Lab on Lookout Mountain (Laurel Canyon)

Neither occult symbolism nor powerful networks happen just by chance; so the only thing we can do is countering them with our own symbols and our own connections. I think Q as a movement is such an answer also with so many references to God. But you should never forget that there is a shadow within each of us – there is seldom just pure evil and pure good. As „Out of Shadows“ points out evil people must be exposed but we must understand how others were functioning in environments dominated/controlled by them getting orders from them. These folks help to create a complete world of fake reality with almost no way out until you start your own research and talk to others about it. It is evil to betray the people but as they are so heavily manipulated by terrifying them (see plandemic panic) some must create another PsyOp to guide them gradually out of illusion towards reality. This is for awakening masses who begin to connect dots; others know how to uncover intelligence operations and try to know always the whole truth (which is far too much for so many). Those who mock some Anons are blind for their own shadow as they are perfect sheep for the panic PsyOp; pictures like below from a press conference of the Austrian government don’t seem strange to them (and as a symbol of total surrender) but they „think“ politicians just „protect themselves“ against the „evil unknown virus“. Whatever so many doctors and scientists say doesn‘ t reach them, it is a trigger they were told to avoid.

hinter glas wären sie ja schon einmal. ich könnte mich daran gewöhnen 😇🤣

unglaublich wie ideenlos diese regierung ist. abgesannte des RKI und der pharma. pic.twitter.com/5IL4eQW9mT — OAgento (@oagento) April 14, 2020

„Press conference“ on April 14

It is no coincidence Easter has been a time of lockdowns without normal services in churches. The Pope alone at St. Peters‘ Place and Bill Gates in the evening news f.e. in German TV speaks in a very clear language. A press release from the Vatican (mirrored by the catholic Church) lacks spirituality and is full of New World Order agenda. Many Christians stress that the cross is a death symbol so they rather like to think of Jesus living and resurrecting; another kind of death or at least anti life symbol are face masks as muzzles. In the year Aleister Crowley was born Eliphas Levi died who as a former priest (and Socialist) wrote books like „Dogma and Ritual of High Magic„. Occultism was quite common in 19th century Europe but mind the religious roots of political leaders like Stalin. Some of the new organizations arising were racist and figured out an eliticist position for some folks, f.e. Aryans (whatever they were). Typical for this period was the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn (with Crowley) or the still very active Theosophical Society (with Rudolf Steiner who might have been in the O.T.O. as well). Occult roots of the Third Reich are a bit more a conspiracy theory than reality though Michael Aquino wanted to see tradition (but the history of the Thule Society sounds a bit strange). Magical thinking and believe in supernatural played a role as books like „Hitler’s monsters“ point out. Apart from that everything seems connected: Eliphas Levi influenced Freemasonry and was himself like Crowley influenced by the Kabbalah and other older texts like the Abramelin. Whoever knows Tarot cards is used to symbolism coming from the Order of the Golden Bawn; its successors where Crowleys Thelema and part of modern Wicca derived from. Wicca has British intelligence ties as the Freemason Gerald Gardner was one of its founders and performed rituals against the Germans in WW II.

Dark Horse

Folks who like gossip know Madonna is fond of the Kabbalah and that so many stars are pictured with one eye covered see Kate Parry in „Dark Horse“. The clip full of symbolism and references to ancient Egypt points a the eye of Horus which might lead back to Crowley again. #SymbolismWillBeTheirDownfall stands for signals in plain sight and no more discretion, i.e. being rather nervous. If we wonder why some politicians claim without any base that „we“ have to wait six or eighteen month untill a Corona virus vaccine is developed (and we are more or less lickend down so far) in reminds of something different: The Abramelian ritual from 15th century might be performed over half a year or one and a half years. The saying goes that Aleister Crowley interrupted the ritual as his attention was drawn to something else; the demons he has summoned brought evil into the world. Eliphas Levi is most known in popular culture for his drawing of the Baphomet, an animal-human blend with goats‘ horns and breasts (GOAT = acronym for God of all things). It is not Satan though there is a statue of Baphomet built by the Church of Satan. The original Levi Baphomet is a winged hermaphrodite pointing with the right hand to the sun and the left hand to the moon; on the right arm we read SOLVE and on the left COAGULA. Solve = seperate and exactly what we are forced to do now; brainwash tells us that we could virtually still stay together which is faux coagula = join together. Perhaps the evil magic of manipulating the masses is put to an end of COAGULA dominates over SOLVE?! Mind that many symbols need no further explanation – sun, moon, up, down, left and right side so they are somewhat subliminal messages. Within a few weeks a simple face mask became a powerful symbol, for safety for many but for danger and unease for many more.

The Baphomet explained

Is is then just a coincidence Marina Abramovic made a commercial for Microsoft? She is part of all these deep state networks see George Soros, Bill Gates, Big Pharma, Club of Rome and WEF in Davos. Or think of Abramovics „Spirit Cooking“ with John Podesta, who established an organization of Catholics in the Democratic Party and took part in the „Catholic Spring“ in 2013, the regime change from Benedikt to Francis. Podesta, Gates, the Clintons and many others visited Jeffrey Epstein who had a temple on his famous island. Podestas „Center for American Progress“ is sponsored by George Soros who was a donor of Hillary Clinton. The Podesta Emails at Wikileaks teach us that Podesta, Soros and international campaign adviser Stanley Greenberg planned to get political power in the US with a plan beginning in 2008. In 2015 when WHO director Tedros Adhamon was still Ethiopean Health Minister he was pleased to meat Mr. Podesta as President Obamas adviser. The Clinton Heatlh Access Initiative became partner of Ethiopia and has a similar negative record as the Clinton Foundation and Bill Gates concerning harmful vaccinations. This is not about philanthrophy, it is about greed, power and money – otherwise they’d all avoid to crash countries‘ economies and/or currencies. It would be too simple pointing at deep state networks in the US alone because these creatures are acting on global scale with willing but unwitting henchman who might at the same time be assets of Russian or Chinese intelligence. There is no „way of life“ they appreciate as some kind of new Socialism worldwide with total surveillance suits them best. Where are political leaders who understand what is going on and try to resist? And what about Donald Trump and his fans? If we look at the Alt Right it might come as a surprise there is a connection to Chaos Magick, a new but yet Crowley influenced system, because Putins‘ adviser Alexander Dugin is practicing magic and with great interest in US politics influencing Alt Right and the Generation Identity in Europe.

Has there ever been a more urgent moment to ask #BillGates #TonyBenn's five questions? pic.twitter.com/EAUagw9kXh — Andy Bell (@andygoneawol) April 12, 2020

Remember British MP Tony Benn…

It would be far fetched but the world is in total chaos right now and the Identitarians played a role when the Austrian government was undermined a year ago (now there is some kind of Orwellian coalition). Historian Gary Lachmann claims in his Book „Dark Star Rising: Magick and Power in the Age of Trump“ that some kind of Chaos Magick with memes played a role in Trump’s win. The President grew up with the New Thought Movement learning to push himself via affirmations sounding like a salesman. His fans began to use Pepe the Frog as meme and calling the cartoon figure Kek (Egyptian frog god representing chaos and darkness). Lachmann even states that Trump has the qualities of a cult leader which might explain why simple Q postings have such an effect. Just by chance a recent Q drop see below points at the WHO (located in Geneva) and Lord Shiva, the hindu god of creation and destruction, dancing also at CERN. One of the Anons reminds us of a light show at Empire State Building depicting the image of goddess Kali. For some all this death and destruction symbolism is a bit frightening but we must take a look at Kalki too who is portrayed with a white horse; he „is the prophecised tenth avatar of Hindu god Vishnu who will take birth to end the Kali Yuga, one of the four eras in the endless cycle of existence in hindu cosmology, and start a new cycle with Satya Yuga„. Kalki „is forecasted to appear on a white horse, at the end of Kaliyuga, to end the age of degeneration and to restore virtue and world order“.

WHO & #China have enjoyed a long & productive partnership. WHO is proud to have supported the overseas training of more than 2000 Chinese #HealthWorkers. Grateful for China's commitment to strengthening health systems in other countries through its Belt and Road Initiative. pic.twitter.com/IigqsDsEOI — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) January 16, 2019

Q draws our attention to this tweet

Do symbols and deities really matter nowadays? We’ll see that even Marina Abramovic, the daughter of partisans, has religious background via her grandmother and her great-uncle who was Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church; untill the age of six she was raised by her grandparents. But what about her being exhibited and guest in Germany or Austria and being honored as this was the case when Heinz Fischer was President (2008)? At that time Alfred Gusenbauer was Chancellor and invited Bill Clinton (2007) to an AIDS Gala to Schönbrunn with charity on behalf of the Clinton Foundation; Fischer was also welcoming Clinton. What is going on behind the scenes? Gusenbauer later on lobbyed for former Ukrainan government, with Paul Manafort, the Podesta Group, the Law Firm Skadden, the Lobbying Firm FTI Consulting and the former heads of state Romano Prodi and Aleksander Kawsniewski. Even during the Corona plandemic many in the US follow the news concerning the other Russiagate. that of the Clintons, the Bidens, Obama, Brennan, Comey, the Podestas; the failed attempt to impeach Trump had something to do with (the UN seat) Vienna. We find connections to Russia and China which might explain why globalists want a totally controlled, vaccined and monitored world population.

Ingredients for a Plandemic: Bill Gates..why?…$$$$$$$, control, depopulation pic.twitter.com/K0MT3UvjGn — Richard Reichle (@RichardReichle) April 13, 2020

..and why did the US still give 20% of the WHO funding???

Let’s return form describing how the „Cult of the Mask“ was established to hard facts as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has put them together: „Vaccines, for Bill Gates, are a strategic philanthropy that feed his many vaccine-related businesses (including Microsoft’s ambition to control a global vaccination ID enterprise) and give him dictatorial control of global health policy.“ Keep in mind some media present Gates as a Messiah (and remember Obama on the cover of Time Magazine as dancing Shiva – creation and destruction, playing with the world, coached by Podesta, Greenberg, Soros?). Kennedy brings some striking details on Gates‘ „philantrophy“: „Promising his share of $450 million of $1.2 billion to eradicate polio, Gates took control of India’s National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), which mandated up to 50 doses of polio vaccines through overlapping immunization programs to children before the age of five. Indian doctors blame the Gates campaign for a devastating non-polio acute flaccid paralysis (NPAFP) epidemic that paralyzed 490,000 children beyond expected rates between 2000 and 2017. In 2017, the Indian government dialed back Gates’ vaccine regimen and asked Gates and his vaccine policies to leave India. NPAFP rates dropped precipitously. In 2017, the World Health Organization (WHO) reluctantly admitted that the global explosion in polio is predominantly vaccine strain. The most frightening epidemics in Congo, Afghanistan, and the Philippines, are all linked to vaccines. In fact, by 2018, 70% of global polio cases were vaccine strain. In 2014, the Gates Foundation funded tests of experimental HPV vaccines, developed by Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK) and Merck, on 23,000 young girls in remote Indian provinces.

Public health advocates around the world accuse Gates of steering WHO’s agenda away from projects proven to curb infectious diseases: clean water, hygiene, nutrition + economic development + serves Gates philosophy that good health only comes in a syringe.https://t.co/3OxY68nax2 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 10, 2020

Robert F. Kennedy on Twitter

Approximately 1,200 suffered severe side effects, including autoimmune and fertility disorders. Seven died. Indian government investigations charged that Gates-funded researchers committed pervasive ethical violations: pressuring vulnerable village girls into the trial, bullying parents, forging consent forms, and refusing medical care to the injured girls. The case is now in the country’s Supreme Court.“ And there is much more to say: In 2010, the Gates Foundation funded a phase 3 trial of GSK’s experimental malaria vaccine, killing 151 African infants and causing serious adverse effects, including paralysis, seizure, and febrile convulsions, to 1,048 of the 5,949 children. During Gates’ 2002 MenAfriVac campaign in Sub-Saharan Africa, Gates’ operatives forcibly vaccinated thousands of African children against meningitis. Approximately 50 of the 500 children vaccinated developed paralysis. South African newspapers complained, ‚We are guinea pigs for the drug makers.‘ Nelson Mandela’s former senior economist, Professor Patrick Bond, describes Gates’ philanthropic practices as ‚ruthless and immoral.'“ If we notice how long this goes back it parallels bad experiences with the Clinton Foundation (watered down drugs which are at best useless and at worst very harmful) and with George Soros‘ interventions in many countries (see destabilizing „refuguees welcome“ and wealth via speculation against currencies).

Jeff Bezos is among the big plandemic winners

While Kennedy quotes a South African newspaper with „We are guinea pigs for the drugmakers“ Kenyans are now afraid to be test persons for vaccines against the recent type of Coronavirus; the WHO once mixed sterilizing drugs into Tetanus vaccines giving young women. There is evil going on disguised in „we care for you“ but with an iron fist behind if you don’t obey. The only chance is to step out of the programmed reference system saying to yourself and loud „this doesn’t apply to me!“ To return to the Baphomet, it is time for COAGULA which can’t exist without SOLVE; so SOLVE carries COAGULA with it untill COAGULA is far stronger. The more the forces who made a world coup attempt pressurize us the sooner it will blow back. Has this much to do with Trump as many hope (while others fear it)? At least he refuses to comply with the globalists‘ demand to lock the people in and to trun the economy down. Whenever he makes a press statement he says what he could admit in the open; there will be many moves we don’t see (as it is the case with politicians who are in control and not just puppets). I don’t believe many interpretations common among Anons and still have doubt if Trump plays a fair game (in the double sense of meaning). Everybody has to stand up as „they“ want more masses to live in poverty now in the Western world and this was planned since the 1990’s, remember Brzezinski’s „tittytainment“ for jobless empoverished masses. Look at the list of illustrous persons following a „Global Brain Trust“ invitation in 1995; even New Age gurus where among them who should teach us accepting everything.