You are watching a movie and it’s called „The Mask“

One of the most important things in the world seems to be a mask, „the“ mask you should wear „because of the Corona virus“. But what does this symbolize when political leaders appear with masks and don’t go to usual pressers no more (or rarely) but offer you livestream from somewhere? Psychologically everything changes, there is a new normal with new perceptions and it tells you and governments to better shut up and follow the narrative. The Austrian Government appeared with masks in Parliament, where most members are obedient, to push through new „Corona laws“ which violate many citizens‘ rights. Below you see a Tweet showing the next plans of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (or his masters): no more travel unless there is a vaccine which means to ruin Austria’s economy depending on tourism. There are plans to make Smartphone Apps which track you mandatory and they tell you how many people are allowed to visit you; police will control your private sphere.

In each country there are specific historical events which are now again present for many people who grew up learing that „this“ should never happen again. These stories are about a coup and about waking up in a dictatorship, and in Austria the menetekel is the time of Fascism before the Nazis came. It was no fascism against Jews so many escaped from Germany to Austria after 1933 only to realize in March 1938 that they didn’t run far enough. What we call „Ständestaat“ is in English the „Federal State“ or „Corporate State“ which sounds harmless: „The result was an authoritarian government based on a mix of Italian Fascist and conservative Catholic influences.“ The Christian Social Party of these times was a forerunner of todays People’s Party but vivid anti-Communist which is a sharp contrast to „our“ Christian Democrats now. To understand the historical background many Austrians now refer to a bit more from Wikipedia: „The CS politician Engelbert Dollfuss, appointed Chancellor of Austria in 1932, on 4 March 1933 saw an opportunity in the resignation of Social Democrat Karl Renner as president of the Austrian Nationalrat, after irregularities occurred during a voting process. Dollfuss called the incident a ’self-elimination‘ (Selbstausschaltung) of the parliament and had the following meeting on 15 March forcibly prorogued by the forces of the Vienna police department. His fellow CS party member, President Wilhelm Miklas, analogous to Adolf Hitler’s victory in the German elections of 5 March 1933 did not take any action to restore democracy.

2020 Jahr keine Reisefreiheit mehr? 1 Jahr lang Partner, Verwandte im Ausland nicht mehr sehen? Geschäftsreisen? Tourismus? "Kanzler Kurz im Interview: "Reisefreiheit wird es nicht geben, solange es keine Impfung gibt" https://t.co/ASFF4iBiM0 — Heimo Lepuschitz (@heimolepuschitz) April 4, 2020

With Kurz behind the new Iron Curtain?

Chancellor Dollfuss then governed by emergency decree, banning the Communist Party on 26 May 1933, the Social Democratic Republikanischer Schutzbundparamilitary organization on 30 May and the Austrian branch of the Nazi Party on 19 June. On 20 May 1933 he had established the Fatherland’s Front as a unity party of ‚an autonomous, Christian, German, corporative Federal State of Austria‘. On 12 February 1934 the government’s attempts to enforce the ban of the Schutzbund at the Hotel Schiff in Linz sparked the Austrian Civil War. The revolt was suppressed with support by the Bundesheer and right-wing Heimwehr troops under Ernst Rüdiger Starhemberg, and ended with the ban of the Social Democratic Party and the trade unions. The path to dictatorship was completed on 1 May 1934, when the Constitution of Austria was recast into a severely authoritarian document by a rump National Council.“ Some law experts see the Austrian Government of 2020 on a similar path, als there were lots of new and extraordinary regulations (emergency laws) either implement by the Government before Parliament approves them or pushed everything through the legislative which nobody could read in time. The Army should „assist“ the police in controlling the populations‘ misdemeanor and sanctioning them; ironically it should „protect the democratic freedom of the citizens“ and not take them away. And it is very suspicious that at the „Ides of March“ 2020 PR and communication agencies were hired by some Ministries in order to sell the agenda, i.e. a shock strategy to the people. Now some folks begin to wonder why many statements from the ruling parties (there is a coalition with the Green Party) sound like made by Communists. History does not repeat itself so the principle of an authoritarian Government is no more anti-Communist but considers to bring enterprises under state control.

Climate activism on Twitter

We witness strange proposals like closing traffic in many streets so we can walk in „Social Distance“ (and with face mask which will gradually become mandatory everywhere). The Greens dreamed openly of using the measures against the „Panic Flu“ to push through a climate agenda which would ruin the economy even more. Before Greta was rising the platform „System Change, not Climate Change“ was established. It is shown in the open, there is nothing hidden: climate change is just the cover to achieve a system change (cui bono?). There is an interesting detail in the fight over total Orwellian surveillance as Palantir lobbyied at the Austrian Government (and elsewhere) to provide that. The other player is the Red Cross, which has lost its mask in 2015 when it forced mass immigration alongside with other „NGOs“. Somehow this was a blueprint as people were brainwashed and mobilized for a false agenda; this was not about refugees, and today only very few people die of Corona alone. But can we trust Donald Trump, whose actions are carefully watched in Europe, by many because they hope he doesn’t betray them? As long as he refuses to appear with a mask there might be light at the end of the tunnel.

President Trump: "It is critical that certain media outlets stop spreading false rumors and creating fear and panic with the public… Get this over with and then go back to your Fake News” pic.twitter.com/kmyPXFScF8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 4, 2020

Donald Trump unmasked

I will not post links to press releases or articles about joblessness, fears of small businesses, housing problems and many more items related to the effects of the Corona psyop. The outcome is similar in all countries, with variations of course, something might be tougher here, some other things somewhere else. The key questions is: what is behind it and who is behind? Let’s take Peter Thiel and Palantir, which leads us to Silicon Valley: Chancellor Kurz visited California several times to „learn“ from tech enterprises there, Eveline Steinberger-Kern, the wife of former Chancellor Christian Kern, connects Austrian entrepreurs with the Valley with her Innovation Club Network. One of her partners is Markus Wagner, who lives with Laura Rudas who works for Palantir and was at the WEF in Davos in 2019. Rudas was secretary of the Social Democrats; her uncle Andreas went from the party headquarter to Magna International in 2000. This paved the way for Alfred Gusenbauer to become secretary and then head of SPÖ. Magna once tried to buy Opel from General Motors together with Russian Sberbank; former Magna CEO Siegfried Wolf is now chairman of the board of Sberbank Europe, a front of SVR. He also is chairman of the board at Oleg Deripaskas Russian Machines; in this function he was a donor to the election campaign of the „New“ Peoples‘ Party in 2017, where Kurz could beat Kern and the SPÖ. The Kerns are partly owners of the Blue Minds Group which focuses on „green“ and „smart“ technologies with surveillance techniques and is present in Israel (see also FSight where „billionaire“ Martin Schlaff has shares).

Bill Gates on his vision for re-opening the world post #COVID19 – rights will be restored based on mass vaccination status.

Mass gathering (religious, entertainment, sports?) may NEVER come back.

“Germ Games like War Games” 😳

All the way to the end to hear the disconnect. 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Zsd9Tjmsoa — EileenIorio (@eileeniorio) April 4, 2020

Bill Gates rules the World?

Among the shareholders is also Gusenbauer; there are ties to Israeli enterprises with army and intelligence connections. We know that Bill Gates was one of Jeffrey Epstein’s guests as well as the Clintons or the Podestas which have ties to Gusenbauer; the foundations of the Gates‘ and the Clintons often engage for the same projects. Last autumn many politicians visited an event of Kurz‘ friend and Gusenbauers business partner („billionaire“) Rene Benko; some pictures taken make us feel they are like stars in front of a sponsors‘ wall. Benko bought warehouses and wants a bailout in Germany which means he has to be transparent; in Austria he wants to get paid for not firing people. It is not fully known who finances Benkos‘ wealth and who participates in the web of his companies but there is money from the Bank of China, Sberbank Europe and Raiffeisen Bank International (always in the news due to money laundering claims). Raiffeisen and („billionaire“) Deripaska have shares of the construction company Strabag where Gusenbauer is chairman of the board, his deputy Erwin Hameseder is from Raiffeisen. Strabag founder („billionaire“) Hans Peter Haselsteiner sponsored the liberal Party NEOS and has shares of Benkos‘ Signa and of the Blue Minds Group. When Benko gets in troubles and Germany refuses a bailout this might remember of Croatia and Agrokor in 2017: „Ivica Todoric, 66, the founder of Croatia’s biggest private food and retail company, Agrokor, appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court, where his lawyer said he will fight extradition to Croatia.“ He thought to be safe in Great Britain; the City of London plays a vital role for oligarchs. The article continues telling that „Todoric was put on Europol’s list of the continent’s most wanted fugitives for suspected corruption, forgery of administrative documents and fraud. He and his former aides are being investigated over the company’s financial downfall.

Melania Trump on Twitter

Todoric, who denies wrongdoing, has been accused of embezzling tens of millions of euros of Agrokor’s funds for personal gain. Agrokor, which began as a flower-growing operation in the former Yugoslavia in the 1970s, underwent a rapid expansion over the past decades that saw it run up debts of about $7 billion. The company employs about 60,000 people throughout the Balkans and is so large it now accounts for about 15 percent of Croatia’s gross domestic product. Its debt is too large for the government to rescue it without endangering the state’s financial stability. Although Todoric still formally owns 95 percent of Agrokor, the Croatian government has taken over management of the company. It is now trying to keep it alive through restructuring and negotiations with major creditors, which include Russia’s Sberbank and VTB bank, to which it owes 1.4 billion euros.“ Some details point at striking similarities to Benko: „In 2014, Todoric bought 53 percent of struggling Slovenian retailer Mercator for 550 million euros, using loans from Russian state-owned bank Sberbank that carried a high interest rate. Analysts say the purchase of Mercator was the death blow for Agrokor’s finances as it made the debt unsustainable.“ Guess for which purpose Benko got a credit by Sberbank? for taking over online retailers – just if somebody knew there would be a „Stay at Home – Stay Safe“-order. In the Agrokor case there were other banks involved, among them Austrian: „Russian money played a big role in Agrokor’s financing, prompting fears in Croatia that the Kremlin has been strategically trying to increase its political influence in the EU’s newest member. Sberbank is Agrokor’s biggest creditor with 1.1 billion euros. Another Russian bank close to the Kremlin, VTB, contributed with rollover loans worth about 300 million euros. The other main creditors include Austria’s Erste Group and Raiffeisenbank and Italy’s UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo.“

The X22-Report

The affair ended with granting Sberbank and VTB 46% of Agrokor’s shares. Austrians were astonished that Casinos Austria became Czech, which happened just before plandemia was like a thick layer over everything. In 2015 Czech Sakza Group which is known for aggressive pursuit of interests acquired shares of the Casinos. In 2014 there was another offer by Benko, Gusenbauer and the Israeli Billionaire Beny Steinmetz, a former (?) business partner of Benko and still a partner of Gusenbauer. Sazka founder („billionaire“) Karel Komarek and his father had the same biography as many oligarchs, they benefited from the needs of countries behind the Iron Curtain and made huge profit in the years after. The Czech majority of the Casinos was achieved by attacking Novomatic, an Austrian gaming company which now sold its shares; the state could have bought them but kept passive so Sazka took them. The founder of Novomatic, („billionaire“) Johann Graf, has ties to Benko, Gusenbauer and others, things take place within one network. From German perspective the fall of the Berlin Wall and the reunification had fatal consequences because many Stasi agents remained undetected and continued their work. In Austria and some other countries there are Stasi remains but there is also a long term strategy of the former KGB implemented. This explains the astonishing, erratic and often authoritian „decisions“ of the „Government“ which makes people think they are in the wrong movie. No, you are in the movie that is called your reality and if you refused to read the signs on the wall you were a pawn in a Deep State game.

Kanzlerin #Merkel: Wir werden eine ganz andere Osterzeit erleben als je zuvor. Es ist zu früh, die strengen Regeln schon wieder zu lockern. Achtung: Video-Podcast für Twitter gekürzt. Vollständig hier: https://t.co/UizpAzW2yR pic.twitter.com/I6Q7q9QWKb — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) April 3, 2020

Merkel speaks to the public

What our German neighbours can hardly bear are media stories that Angela Merkel thinks of serving another period, the fifth which seams unbelievable. There is anger as she portraits the „Corona crisis“ as the biggest challenge since WW II forgetting (?) the consequences of the end of the Soviet Union. When not taking everything for granted what QAnons post and tweet I must point at Melania Trumps picture of five columns which the X22 report mentioned. Donald Trumps first visit after his inauguration in January 2017 was at CIA headquarters where he promised to build a much bigger wall „without columns“. He pointed out that he knows how to construct it and that they should listen carefully; he meant fifth columns in the US and in the CIA. The German expression ist „fünfte Kolonne“ and it stands for undermining a society step by step which is exactly what has taken place. And mind that Kurz should visit President Trump in the White House but it was cancelled „due to Corona“. Fifth columns are a plausible explanation for creating panic and fear so only few would keep calm and see what is going on behind the scenes. People begin to make comparisons („like in China“ or „like Orwell“) which is the first step to realized the extend of betrayal and treason. To counter you can’t just say there is no need to be afraid (as the majority is so terrified) but you can act reasonable and refuse to quarantine whole countries in order to destroy them.